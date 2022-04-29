Is there co-op multiplayer in Subnautica? Answered

Subnautica is an open-world survival action game where you explore an alien ocean planet that you crash-landed on. As you try to navigate the planet, you have to be mindful of not only your resources but also the life that swims around you. Some of the creatures are harmless but others pose a danger to you. Due to how vast the game is, it opens itself to being explored by multiple people. So, does Subnautica have co-op multiplayer?

Right now, there is no way to play multiplayer natively in the game. However, there is a free mod available for PC players called Nitrox. Currently, the mod works for the Epic Game Store, Steam, and Windows versions of the game and will allow for players that have the game any either of these platforms to play with each other.

How to install Nitrox