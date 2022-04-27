Is Verdansk coming back to Call of Duty: Warzone? Answered

The original Call of Duty: Warzone map was Verdansk, a war-torn city with multiple landmarks for players to explore, find supplies, and fight to become the last team standing. Warzone has changed quite a bit since you initially set foot on Verdansk, and it’s now happening in the Pacific on a new map called Caldera. With Caldera being the current map for Warzone, could Verdansk come back to Call of Duty: Warzone? Here’s what you need to know.

There’s plenty of speculation and hope for Verdansk to return to Call of Duty: Warzone. The change from Verdansk, even an 80’s version of it, to Caldera and having it become Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific hasn’t been a massive hit among fans. As such, many are interested in any small details that could hint at the return of this beloved map. There’s no chance of the map returning to Call of Duty: Warzone 2022.

However, the footage was briefly online of an Activision employee saying Verdansk might return in 2023 to certain platforms, but this information has since been deleted. The CharlieIntel Twitter page shared the details when they came out in mid-April.

Activision employee claimed that Verdansk might return on 'certain platforms' next year, and also said Warzone 2.0 "will have a new, big map."



It's not clear what 'platforms' he meant for Verdansk or how accurate that info is at this point. https://t.co/Ucrm4xLVs8 — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) April 17, 2022

Right now, the Activision and Raven Software team behind Call of Duty: Warzone have not made an officially committed to the return of Verdansk. There are few other details beyond the Activision employee footage that has since been deleted, saying it could return in 2023.

We’ll say there are no plans for the map to return. We don’t want fans to get their hopes up of Verdansk coming for Call of Duty: Warzone, or even Call of Duty: Warzone 2, if a sequel is coming to the battle royale shooter, but the developers behind the game do not have the map in their release schedule.