Is Warcraft Arclight Rumble coming to PC or consoles? Answered

Blizzard is bringing the Warcraft franchise to mobile with the recent announcement of Warcraft Arclight Rumble. It is no secret that the company has been developing a Warcraft mobile title for quite some time. With the shakeup left from BlizzCon 2018’s Diablo Immortal fiasco, many fans are probably wondering if Blizzard will take a similar approach to Diablo Immortal and port Arclight Rumble to PC and consoles.

Blizzard made no mention as to whether or not the game would be ported, but it was brought up during the reveal. Twitch streamer Towlliee showcased gameplay as part of the press event. During his stream, he mentioned that the game was developed from the ground up for mobile, and that there are currently no plans to port the game to any other platform.

He went on to say that this doesn’t rule out a PC or console release in the future, but the team still has a lot of work to do and want to focus on making Arclight Rumble a great mobile experience.

Warcraft Arclight Rumble is an action strategy game that has players collect and level up miniature units and heroes from the Warcraft universe to do battle against bosses and creatures in a tower defense inspired set of maps. It will feature both solo-play as well as co-op and competitive multiplayer. It currently has no release date, but might launch in 2022.