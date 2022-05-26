JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R preorder guide – versions and bonuses

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R pits characters from the action-packed manga/anime series against each other in a 2.5D fighter. The all-star cast pulls from every chapter of the saga, and Stone Ocean fans should be particularly pleased with what the Collector’s Bundle offers. Here’s a look at what you’ll get in each version of the game.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R Standard Edition

As the name implies, this is the no-frills standard version of the game on your console of choice. It’s available for preorder on Bandai Namco’s website for $49.99 USD (the same price for both last and current-gen systems). In addition to the game itself, you’ll receive a bonus costume for Jolyne Cujoh: the Green Dolphin Street State Prison jacket. Bandai Namco considers this a “bundle” on the site.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R Collector’s Bundle

Also available on the website is the $99.99 Collector’s Bundle. Fans of Stone Ocean and Jolyne are getting more fan service here, as the package includes a 10-inch statue of the series’ newest protagonist. There’s also a group of five alternate color sets for other characters, based on JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: The Animation Special Event. Preordering this edition will also get you the same prison jacket bonus costume for Jolyne.

As you can see from the trailer above, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R now has an official release date. The fighting game is headed to PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC on Friday, September 2. A demo on PS5 and PS4 will also be available sometime before launch.

As for who’s fighting in All Star Battle R, the game is pulling from all eras of the series. In March, we learned that Trish Una and Prosciutto were part of the roster. Most recently, we saw Speedwagon, Diego Brando, and more characters in action in the release date announcement trailer.