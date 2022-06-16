Junker Queen in Overwatch 2 explained – abilities, ultimate, how to play

Junker Queen is one of the new heroes making their debut in Overwatch 2 at the game’s launch. Her backstory is a tale of survival after her family was thrown out into the harsh futuristic wasteland of Australia. As with any other new hero, the community will want to know everything they can about how she plays. Here is what you need to know about Junker Queen in Overwatch 2.

Junker Queen gameplay breakdown

Overview

Junker Queen is a Tank character, focusing on getting close and personal with the enemy team and brawling her way to victory. While she has a lot of damage potential, she can also inflict debunks on enemies. Her main fire is a scattergun, but that’s not her only form of damage. Similar to Roadhog, she is not really focused on protecting her teammates. She wants to get into the thick of fights and do as much damage as possible.

Abilities

Passive: Wound – When you wound enemies, you will heal yourself.

Carnage – one of Junker Queen’s most noticeable features is the axe she wields. This melee ability strikes enemies with the axe dealing pretty good damage on a cooldown.

Jagged Blade – Junker Queen’s knife that she calls Gracie is her main melee attack and deals a little more damage than usual melee attacks. She can also throw it and stick enemies with it. When she calls it back, the enemy is pulled towards her.

Commanding Shout – this area of effect ability will temporarily increase nearby teammates’ speed and Shield health.

Rampage – Rampage is Junker Queen’s Ultimate. She spins around a bunch of metal and weapons in front of her and dashes forward. This wounds enemies and also prevents them from healing themselves, similar to Ana’s Biotic Grenade.

Overwatch 2 is out in early access on October 4. She’ll be joined by a few other new heroes, as well as the characters from the original game.