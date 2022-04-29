Knockout City redeem codes (May 2022)
Here are the latest Knockout City redeem codes.
Knockout City by EA is a recently released action video game featuring team-based Dodgeball battles on different maps and modes. The goal is to knock the opponents down using different kinds of Dodgeballs, and not only this; players can grab various cosmetic items in the game too. However, this may cost you a lot, so we have listed down the latest working Knockout City redeem codes along with the steps to claim rewards from them.
How to redeem Knockout City codes
- Copy a redeem code from the above list.
- Open Knockout City and go to the Main Menu and click on More…
- Click on the Redeem Code option and paste the code there.
- Hit the Submit button to claim your reward.
Olympic Codes
- Australia – 38AJ-L2Q9-6CNX-G7VX-T9NJ
- Austria – FL5V-NFAB-9AXV-9UV8-U4CW
- Belgium – CNRR-WPM8-5ZWU-3DZP-ZYVK
- Brazil – 67QG-EHYQ-R3HC-4Z8D-8UHB
- Canada – F35D-6KMR-R5ZG-2YPT-QN2B
- Croatia – HGRH-4PJQ-V95S-BRP2-BU4B
- Czech Republic – FHZ9-Z36L-29NH-8NZR-DXDR
- Demark – 6UDV-9JED-69N9-GLMX-H5RE
- England – HLSA-JDQH-SPG3-J9VC-JJXB
- France – F2XX-9RV2-EJ6X-52BY-FBXK
- Germany – 5E5M-VPMX-64AJ-SX5Y-J6E6
- Great Britain – EB6W-E2VA-JPS3-JYC6-VSZR
- Italy – 7WAA-4D2A-ZTFF-BZTV-HQZH
- Japan – FQ2A-8BNL-U5HA-W8LK-8SY8
- Mexico – 3RPX-FG83-EJ3L-XEYZ-QRVS
- Netherlands – 2EFP-4WB4-WLDT-AUPP-BSLA
- Portugal – 3LKT-8GTY-FWPV-BC2Z-NAEL
- Russia – CVYG-9YCK-P9TN-Z3AH-VC4W
- Spain – AFUC-H5GA-TXXW-93QQ-YL5R
- Sweden – 2UZR-Z9WW-PN95-93XN-XAAD
- Switzerland – ANF7-2QQS-4WXS-YBYK-YBKX
- Ukraine – A7EE-9YMB-BHNQ-KZ9B-G8L2
- United States – CQF7-8MMW-Y9WH-DALD-VEW7
- Wales – 4V5V-GTAH-TAZY-5UD9-GEFX
Working Codes
- 3TYQ-LFML-EUT9-B5G3-MPWB – Gorillaphent Cosmetics
- A844-VTSD-ECRV-8PSX-3MW4 – Northern Lions Cosmetics
- 52T3-BMJD-3QNL-BQWB-LWK9 – All Pride 2021 Icons
- E3HZ-3L9Z-CTML-4S2Y-FHQC – Agender player Icon
- 9UY8-XR8S-T6EP-5TH4-ZPE5 – Aromantic player Icon
- 22PP-HLPD-83VD-MM55-TPBA – Asexual player Icon
- 89FF-U7WG-39FK-L2FE-AHUT – Bigender player Icon
- 3Q22-D6XR-L42E-HGT9-VCCU – Bisexual player Icon
- B2PP-FKZL-JTCP-DQ67-T9JS – Demiboy player Icon
- EZ6N-N6UQ-86Y3-TMT9-3YVF – Demigirl player Icon
- B9J2-S95N-7KY2-LFEA-WL4V – Deminonbinary player Icon
- 85N6-P3YM-7WZA-JLNV-UFQG – Demiromantic player Icon
- 42NE-CVAQ-E8U2-SWR4-X5VN – Demisexual player Icon
- 7YPF-H4VP-YYNH-AX4G-H2W8 – Genderfluid player Icon
- 4STB-BMKL-YFDU-JK2J-4UG5 – Genderqueer player Icon
- 8HCL-5LSW-Z653-NPWY-6RJK – Intersexplayer Icon
- 7UVD-FHPE-TMZR-NG4E-GTZK – Lesbian player Icon
- 8AKK-5J7B-28JK-CKSM-XMME – Men-Loving-Men player Icon
- 6RRH-K992-EQZ2-XY7T-3KJH – Nonbinary player Icon
- FS7F-APXD-H2DD-YMNV-AU5U – Omnisexual player Icon
- 24W6-JS56-JNWC-NZ4U-VK58 – Pansexual player Icon
- DL5D-RPDS-VF2K-VHVR-WMKW – Philly Pride Flag player Icon
- 6XDD-6TUG-TRNU-7PPK-4WFR – Polysexual player Icon
- 7L2J-A4YU-NP2Q-W2HZ-54QZ – Transgender player Icon
- 59N6-35TT-EGN3-KB9P-C8KM – BLM Player Icons
- 6UUL-CAQX-RWYU-33SM-5C6R – BLM Icon
- 9MRZ-V5T9-VQP3-6FNU-ZVDG – Unity Icon
Euro 2021 Codes (all codes give flags)
Expired Codes
- GBHZ-X7NQ-TET4-CUDF-C9S7 – AyChristene Cosmetics
- 5HMV-6K27-FLSZ-4LXN-W5LF – Jonsandman Cosmetics
- 8XB3-TMBK-RYKR-6FKW-G5FE – H20Delirious Cosmetics