Knockout City redeem codes (May 2022)

Knockout City by EA is a recently released action video game featuring team-based Dodgeball battles on different maps and modes. The goal is to knock the opponents down using different kinds of Dodgeballs, and not only this; players can grab various cosmetic items in the game too. However, this may cost you a lot, so we have listed down the latest working Knockout City redeem codes along with the steps to claim rewards from them.

How to redeem Knockout City codes

Copy a redeem code from the above list. Open Knockout City and go to the Main Menu and click on More… Click on the Redeem Code option and paste the code there. Hit the Submit button to claim your reward.

Olympic Codes

Australia – 38AJ-L2Q9-6CNX-G7VX-T9NJ

Austria – FL5V-NFAB-9AXV-9UV8-U4CW

Belgium – CNRR-WPM8-5ZWU-3DZP-ZYVK

Brazil – 67QG-EHYQ-R3HC-4Z8D-8UHB

Canada – F35D-6KMR-R5ZG-2YPT-QN2B

Croatia – HGRH-4PJQ-V95S-BRP2-BU4B

Czech Republic – FHZ9-Z36L-29NH-8NZR-DXDR

Demark – 6UDV-9JED-69N9-GLMX-H5RE

England – HLSA-JDQH-SPG3-J9VC-JJXB

France – F2XX-9RV2-EJ6X-52BY-FBXK

Germany – 5E5M-VPMX-64AJ-SX5Y-J6E6

Great Britain – EB6W-E2VA-JPS3-JYC6-VSZR

Italy – 7WAA-4D2A-ZTFF-BZTV-HQZH

Japan – FQ2A-8BNL-U5HA-W8LK-8SY8

Mexico – 3RPX-FG83-EJ3L-XEYZ-QRVS

Netherlands – 2EFP-4WB4-WLDT-AUPP-BSLA

Portugal – 3LKT-8GTY-FWPV-BC2Z-NAEL

Russia – CVYG-9YCK-P9TN-Z3AH-VC4W

Spain – AFUC-H5GA-TXXW-93QQ-YL5R

Sweden – 2UZR-Z9WW-PN95-93XN-XAAD

Switzerland – ANF7-2QQS-4WXS-YBYK-YBKX

Ukraine – A7EE-9YMB-BHNQ-KZ9B-G8L2

United States – CQF7-8MMW-Y9WH-DALD-VEW7

Wales – 4V5V-GTAH-TAZY-5UD9-GEFX

Working Codes

3TYQ-LFML-EUT9-B5G3-MPWB – Gorillaphent Cosmetics

– Gorillaphent Cosmetics A844-VTSD-ECRV-8PSX-3MW4 – Northern Lions Cosmetics

– Northern Lions Cosmetics 52T3-BMJD-3QNL-BQWB-LWK9 – All Pride 2021 Icons

– All Pride 2021 Icons E3HZ-3L9Z-CTML-4S2Y-FHQC – Agender player Icon

– Agender player Icon 9UY8-XR8S-T6EP-5TH4-ZPE5 – Aromantic player Icon

– Aromantic player Icon 22PP-HLPD-83VD-MM55-TPBA – Asexual player Icon

– Asexual player Icon 89FF-U7WG-39FK-L2FE-AHUT – Bigender player Icon

– Bigender player Icon 3Q22-D6XR-L42E-HGT9-VCCU – Bisexual player Icon

– Bisexual player Icon B2PP-FKZL-JTCP-DQ67-T9JS – Demiboy player Icon

– Demiboy player Icon EZ6N-N6UQ-86Y3-TMT9-3YVF – Demigirl player Icon

– Demigirl player Icon B9J2-S95N-7KY2-LFEA-WL4V – Deminonbinary player Icon

– Deminonbinary player Icon 85N6-P3YM-7WZA-JLNV-UFQG – Demiromantic player Icon

– Demiromantic player Icon 42NE-CVAQ-E8U2-SWR4-X5VN – Demisexual player Icon

– Demisexual player Icon 7YPF-H4VP-YYNH-AX4G-H2W8 – Genderfluid player Icon

– Genderfluid player Icon 4STB-BMKL-YFDU-JK2J-4UG5 – Genderqueer player Icon

– Genderqueer player Icon 8HCL-5LSW-Z653-NPWY-6RJK – Intersexplayer Icon

– Intersexplayer Icon 7UVD-FHPE-TMZR-NG4E-GTZK – Lesbian player Icon

– Lesbian player Icon 8AKK-5J7B-28JK-CKSM-XMME – Men-Loving-Men player Icon

– Men-Loving-Men player Icon 6RRH-K992-EQZ2-XY7T-3KJH – Nonbinary player Icon

– Nonbinary player Icon FS7F-APXD-H2DD-YMNV-AU5U – Omnisexual player Icon

– Omnisexual player Icon 24W6-JS56-JNWC-NZ4U-VK58 – Pansexual player Icon

– Pansexual player Icon DL5D-RPDS-VF2K-VHVR-WMKW – Philly Pride Flag player Icon

– Philly Pride Flag player Icon 6XDD-6TUG-TRNU-7PPK-4WFR – Polysexual player Icon

– Polysexual player Icon 7L2J-A4YU-NP2Q-W2HZ-54QZ – Transgender player Icon

– Transgender player Icon 59N6-35TT-EGN3-KB9P-C8KM – BLM Player Icons

– BLM Player Icons 6UUL-CAQX-RWYU-33SM-5C6R – BLM Icon

– BLM Icon 9MRZ-V5T9-VQP3-6FNU-ZVDG – Unity Icon

Expired Codes