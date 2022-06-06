Knotwords Standard Puzzlebook solutions (June 2022)

Knotwords is an intriguing puzzle game that combines crosswords and sudoku into unique puzzles that stretch and bend the mind. Each month, the content in the game is refreshed, giving you a slew of new puzzles to solve. This guide explains how to solve every puzzle in the monthly Puzzlebook, so you never have to use a hint again.

Standard (free) Puzzlebook solutions for June 2022

This section contains the solution for the first 10 puzzles in the monthly Puzzlebook for June 2022. We’ve included images of the solutions and a list of every word for each one. The lists cover the words in each puzzle, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

Puzzle 1: Standard

Screenshot by DoubleXP

BETA

RAIN

IRED

ENDS

BRIEF

EARN

TIED

ANDS

Puzzle 2: Adjectives

Screenshot by DoubleXP

STAY

AIL

FELT

RAPT

SAFER

TIE

ALL

Puzzle 3: Uncommon Words

Screenshot by DoubleXP

BOLL

EPEE

FETA

GRIT

BEFOG

OPE

LET

LEA

Puzzle 4: Standard

Screenshot by DoubleXP

LOSES

UTERI

OR

ALIVE

PIECES

ADDED

PA

AID

SETTLED

ICE

ROVED

FIRES

Puzzle 5: Standard

Screenshot by DoubleXP

AM

SIGN

ALOFT

AGO

ROGUE

CAME

MYTHS

DIAGRAM

GLOOMY

NO

GET

MOTHERS

Puzzle 6: Standard

Screenshot by DoubleXP

TRAINS

OH

SOW

UNITE

JAM

MEN

ONE

PA

DISKS

BANJO

AN

RESUMED

ON

WIMPS

NO

TEAK

SHEEN

Puzzle 7: Standard

Screenshot by DoubleXP

PA

PRIOR

FOCI

AND

VAT

SEE

IRE

WADDED

DOES

UP

AS

RENEW

PI

DEAD

OF

DO

PROVIDE

CARES

SITED

Puzzle 8: Standard

Screenshot by DoubleXP

AMUSED

CAT

PI

IS

BLOCK

IN

APT

MAYBES

ACT

JAM

MA

PA

UTILITY

ON

EPIC

HE

DISKS

Puzzle 9: Standard

Screenshot by DoubleXP

WHOM

WEEKS

TEEM

AT

ME

WRITES

AREAS

TO

ADS

SEVENS

TREATS

ROE

OWE

WE

MEMBRANE

IS

AS

SAME

TESTS

Puzzle 10: Standard

Screenshot by DoubleXP

AH

BAGS

WEIRDO

RAM

OR

ICONS

WED

TENDS

TOO

GUESS

ROWING

AWARE

HEM

HE

BRACKETS

AD

NO

GO

DON

ASKS

How does the monthly Puzzlebook work?

The monthly standard (free) Puzzlebook is packed with 30 puzzles for you to solve, something that sets it apart from word games like Wordle or Byrdle. However, you only get 10 for free, so you’ll need to pay for the Knotwords monthly subscription if you want to access the other 20. You’re initially given three hints to use throughout the Puzzlebook. However, each puzzle you solve gives you another hint back. If you use a hint in the first puzzle but not the second, you’ll still have three hints to use on the third one. You must solve all 30 puzzles while sticking to this hint restriction. Otherwise, you’ll need to use the solutions above to help you progress. If you’re genuinely stuck without any hints left, we recommend using our solution on one puzzle to give yourself a hint, then go back to the game and attempt the next one for yourself. Of course, you can always return if you need more help.

