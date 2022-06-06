Knotwords Standard Puzzlebook solutions (June 2022)
Knotwords is an intriguing puzzle game that combines crosswords and sudoku into unique puzzles that stretch and bend the mind. Each month, the content in the game is refreshed, giving you a slew of new puzzles to solve. This guide explains how to solve every puzzle in the monthly Puzzlebook, so you never have to use a hint again.
Standard (free) Puzzlebook solutions for June 2022
This section contains the solution for the first 10 puzzles in the monthly Puzzlebook for June 2022. We’ve included images of the solutions and a list of every word for each one. The lists cover the words in each puzzle, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.
Puzzle 1: Standard
- BETA
- RAIN
- IRED
- ENDS
- BRIEF
- EARN
- TIED
- ANDS
Puzzle 2: Adjectives
- STAY
- AIL
- FELT
- RAPT
- SAFER
- TIE
- ALL
Puzzle 3: Uncommon Words
- BOLL
- EPEE
- FETA
- GRIT
- BEFOG
- OPE
- LET
- LEA
Puzzle 4: Standard
- LOSES
- UTERI
- OR
- ALIVE
- PIECES
- ADDED
- PA
- AID
- SETTLED
- ICE
- ROVED
- FIRES
Puzzle 5: Standard
- AM
- SIGN
- ALOFT
- AGO
- ROGUE
- CAME
- MYTHS
- DIAGRAM
- GLOOMY
- NO
- GET
- MOTHERS
Puzzle 6: Standard
- TRAINS
- OH
- SOW
- UNITE
- JAM
- MEN
- ONE
- PA
- DISKS
- BANJO
- AN
- RESUMED
- ON
- WIMPS
- NO
- TEAK
- SHEEN
Puzzle 7: Standard
- PA
- PRIOR
- FOCI
- AND
- VAT
- SEE
- IRE
- WADDED
- DOES
- UP
- AS
- RENEW
- PI
- DEAD
- OF
- DO
- PROVIDE
- CARES
- SITED
Puzzle 8: Standard
- AMUSED
- CAT
- PI
- IS
- BLOCK
- IN
- APT
- MAYBES
- ACT
- JAM
- MA
- PA
- UTILITY
- ON
- EPIC
- HE
- DISKS
Puzzle 9: Standard
- WHOM
- WEEKS
- TEEM
- AT
- ME
- WRITES
- AREAS
- TO
- ADS
- SEVENS
- TREATS
- ROE
- OWE
- WE
- MEMBRANE
- IS
- AS
- SAME
- TESTS
Puzzle 10: Standard
- AH
- BAGS
- WEIRDO
- RAM
- OR
- ICONS
- WED
- TENDS
- TOO
- GUESS
- ROWING
- AWARE
- HEM
- HE
- BRACKETS
- AD
- NO
- GO
- DON
- ASKS
How does the monthly Puzzlebook work?
The monthly standard (free) Puzzlebook is packed with 30 puzzles for you to solve, something that sets it apart from word games like Wordle or Byrdle. However, you only get 10 for free, so you’ll need to pay for the Knotwords monthly subscription if you want to access the other 20. You’re initially given three hints to use throughout the Puzzlebook. However, each puzzle you solve gives you another hint back. If you use a hint in the first puzzle but not the second, you’ll still have three hints to use on the third one. You must solve all 30 puzzles while sticking to this hint restriction. Otherwise, you’ll need to use the solutions above to help you progress. If you’re genuinely stuck without any hints left, we recommend using our solution on one puzzle to give yourself a hint, then go back to the game and attempt the next one for yourself. Of course, you can always return if you need more help.
Standard (free) Puzzlebook solutions
This section contains the solution for every puzzle in the monthly Puzzlebook, including archived puzzles that you may have missed. We’ve included images of the solutions as well as a list of every word for each one.
