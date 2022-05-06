Lost Ark is full of collectibles and quests, but few are more important or fun than the journey to find all the Mokoko Seeds. These little seeds are scattered all over the world map, sometimes in very difficult to reach places. Finding all of them nets you big rewards but there are a handful of very well-hidden ones out there.

If you’re struggling to find the Lagoon Island Mokoko Seeds, we’ve got you covered. Here is our guide on how to find them to save you a bit of time pulling your hair out.

All Lagoon Island Mokoko Seeds in Lost Ark

Many islands in Lost Ark have several Mokoko Seeds scattered around, making finding them easier. However, Lagoon Island only has one. Its location is shown at Point 1 on the map below.

You’ve likely noticed that the Mokoko Seed for Lagoon Island is not actually within the bounds of the map, which will probably explain why you’ve had so much difficulty finding it. This isn’t completely unusual in Lost Ark, with many islands having secret, hidden locations that are just out of bounds of the map.

To find the Lagoon Island Mokoko Seed, you just need to head to Point 2 on the map above. There you will find a cliff. It might seem like a dead-end, but you can jump up the wall just to the north, as shown in the screenshot below. From there, you’ll find a couple of obstacles to climb up until you reach Point 1 inside a small cave. In there, you’ll find the Mokoko Seed waiting for you to harvest it.