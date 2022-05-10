League of Legends’ Challenges Tab, explained — Achievements and more

Riot Games has tried implementing its own version of the achievements system in League of Legends a few times in the past. Masteries and Eternals come to mind as ones that are still around but never quite worked out for most players for various reasons. With the next patch, they will be rolling out another one of those, this time named Challenges, and it looks like the third time’s the charm.

With how vast and comprehensive the new system is shaping up to be, we’ve prepared a primer for you to hit the ground running when the patch day rolls around.

The new system provides a progression path for every type of League player — from hardcore Ranked grinders to ARAM enjoyers and even those who simply play to get those sweet skins. There’s something for everyone to aim.

Image via Riot Games.

Accessed through your Profile page, the Challenges tab is further divided into five categories, each filled with fun goals for you to aim for while playing League. Your total across all categories is tallied into the crystal located on the left side of your screen and evolves in ranks from Iron to Challenger.

The five categories represent distinctive ways of gameplay, sharing a theme between the individual achievements within them. We have included an example of what a couple of achievements within a category might require you to do, though there are dozens more to discover when the new system gets released.

Imagination: Modes and innovative plays make this category the home for those who dare to dream

Bad Medicine: Kill enemies recently healed by a heal pack in ARAM

Wave Goodbye: Kill 20 minions within 3 Seconds

Expertise: Skillfully crushing your opponents is the way to earn big in this category

Unkillable Demon King: Win games without dying

Flame Horizon: Win games with 100 or more CS than your opponent

Teamwork & Strategy: Working together with your team to dominate the Rift is the focus here

Soul Sweep: Claim Dragon Souls 4 – 0

Team Diff: Score aces between minion spawn and 15 minutes

Veterancy: Putting up big lifetime numbers in kills, gold earned, and other stats will help boost this bucket

PENTAKIIIIIIIIL!!: Get Pentakills

Multi-Weapon Master: Win with different Mythic Items

Collection: It’s in the name. Collecting cosmetics and engaging in loot fills the bars here

Icon of the Rift: Obtain Summoner Icons

Spice of Life: Obtain Champions

There is also a separate sixth category called Legacy that tracks your season-based accomplishments and past achievements within the game that are no longer obtainable. However, these don’t contribute to your progress and can’t be used to rank up your crystal.

Linked to these new Challenges are new cosmetic rewards to spruce up your profile, such as profile pictures and evolving borders. You can preview them through individual categories and challenge cards.