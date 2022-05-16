Legends of Runeterra: Worldwalker expansion — new cards, Path of Champions 2.0, release date

We knew that Riot’s digital card game Legends of Runeterra will be getting a new expansion, but aside from a few teasers and leaks, we were kept in the dark for much of what they were planning. Well no longer — Legends of Runeterra: Worldwalker is set to release soon and we had a chance to check out some of the new cards that will go along with it.

Theme and release date

Following the Anniversary event celebrating the game’s second birthday, Riot has finally given us more details about the next card set. Unlike the previous sets, Worldwalker won’t introduce any new regions, and instead, the new Champion cards will be of the new and unique Runeterra region with special deck building rules, allowing for some whacky deck creation opportunities.

The new set is planned to release on May 25.

New Champion cards

Appearing in the announcement trailer, Jhin is confirmed to drop with the new set. He follows the infamous League of Legends joke about him even in this game — he is 4-cost, with 4/4 stats, even after levelling up.

Image via Mobalytics

His effect would slot him in perfectly with the current stun-oriented Champions, such as Yasuo and Leona.

Besides Jhin, the trailer seems to also tease Annie (and of course Tibbers) joining the roster, but the capacity in which the pyromaniac little girl will make her appearance is still yet to be determined.

Path of Champions 2.0

Ever since its inception in Labs, Path of Champions has been an overwhelming success for Legends of Runeterra as a whole. Data that the developers have shared in the February video update mentioned that the game mode has been played more than all the other game modes combined and that it has nearly doubled the player base since its release.

With all those positives, the devs have recognized that reiteration and improvement should be the way forward for Path of Champions, with the game mode moving in an even more customizable direction. Furthermore, even more emphasis will be placed on each character’s story and lore, instead of every champion following the same path. It has been said that the game mode would be “remade to be even more immersive and rewarding”.

New cards

As is expected of a card game expansion, there will be a plethora of new cards to play around with. From those that have been revealed so far, it looks like Riot is planning on further enabling some of the existing deck archetypes, while also enabling avenues for some that we have never seen before — such as Freljord’s aggro ramp of some kind with a card like Hunting Boar.

Bilgewater’s Lurk and Deep archetypes seem to be getting some especially nasty cards to play with in Blood in the Water and Megatusk. Meanwhile, Noxus is getting a variety of tools to slot in with different decks, from agro, to control, and midrange. Shurima’s Chamber of Renewal landmark card looks outright broken and is an easy pick for almost any deck for this region.

You can see all of the cards revealed so far in the image below: