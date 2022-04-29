Lewdle word of the day: Daily clues and answer (April 29, 2022)

Lewdle is a word-guessing game similar to Wordle, except all of the words are not suitable for work (NSFW: Not safe for work). The rules are the same; you have to guess a 5-6 letter word within six tries. You do get a hint by clicking on the lightbulb, but it will only get you 1 letter in the right position.

If you want to avoid breaking your streak, but don’t want the solution right away, here are some clues that can help you guess the answer.

The word includes N_S_Y.

Think about the lewd words that include an N as the first letter, an S as the third letter, and a Y as the final letter. You may want to consider words that are used to describe something, or something you would look at and the first word that comes to mind if it isn’t pleasant.

You may also want to think about something that you would say is disgusting. It is not the formal term, but something that is often said when someone sees something that isn’t particularly pleasant to look at or doesn’t put the most positive image of something in your mind.

Solution

The Lewdle answer for April 29 is: NASTY.

Lewdle’s example of the word is:

Particularly sexually depraved, kinky, lewd, etc. “Hey, remember Two Girls One Cup? That was some nasty shit.”

