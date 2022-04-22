Lewdle word of the day: Daily clues and answer (April 22, 2022)

Lewdle is a word-guessing game similar to Wordle, except all of the words are not suitable for work (NSFW). The rules are the same; you have to guess a 5 letter word within six tries. You do get a hint by clicking on the lightbulb, but it will only get you 1 letter in the right position.

If you want to avoid breaking your streak, but don’t want the solution right away, here are some clues that can help you guess the answer.

The word includes __G_Y.

Think about the lewd words that include G as the third letter and Y as the final letter. You may want to consider words that include positioning or a request for a partner that you might ask.

Solution

The Lewdle answer for April 22 is: DOGGY.

Lewdle’s example of the word is:

A sexual position in which one partner typically bends over on their hands and knees while the other penetrates or otherwise stimulates them from behind. “This guy I hooked up with asked if I wanted to try doggy, but when I said yes he pissed on my floor then scratched at the door to go out. I think I’ll be deleting that dating app.”