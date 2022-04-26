Lewdle word of the day: Daily clues and answer (April 27, 2022)

Lewdle is a word-guessing game similar to Wordle, except all of the words are not suitable for work (NSFW: Not safe for work). The rules are the same; you have to guess a 5 letter word within six tries. You do get a hint by clicking on the lightbulb, but it will only get you 1 letter in the right position.

If you want to avoid breaking your streak, but don’t want the solution right away, here are some clues that can help you guess the answer.

The word includes FI_T__.

Think about the lewd words that include A as the third letter and G as the fourth letter. You may want to consider words that include positioning or a request for a partner that you might ask.

Solution

The Lewdle answer for April 27 is: FISTED.

Lewdle’s example of the word is:

Past participle of fist, the act of inserting one’s fingers, or indeed entire hand, into someone’s vagina or anus. “Sorry but I’m going to have to bail on that trip to the farmers market today, Brian fisted me last night without any lube so I’m just going to spend the day on the couch with Netflix and an ice pack.”

Here is a list of previous Lewdle answers for some inspiration for future words: