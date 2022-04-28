Lewdle word of the day: Daily clues and answer (April 28, 2022)

Lewdle is a word-guessing game similar to Wordle, except all of the words are not suitable for work (NSFW: Not safe for work). The rules are the same; you have to guess a 5-6 letter word within six tries. You do get a hint by clicking on the lightbulb, but it will only get you 1 letter in the right position.

If you want to avoid breaking your streak, but don’t want the solution right away, here are some clues that can help you guess the answer.

The word includes __IF_Y.

Think about the lewd words that include an I as the third letter, an F as the fourth letter, then a Y as the final letter. You may want to consider words that include positioning or a request for a partner that you might ask.

You may also want to think about something that is normally known to firm up that is usually expected in certain lewd situations. It is not the formal term, but something that is often said someone has.

Solution

The Lewdle answer for April 28 is: STIFFY.

Lewdle’s example of the word is:

An erect penis. “I had a stiffy all the way through that new Oscar Isaac movie. I’m only human, after all.”

Here is a list of previous Lewdle answers for some inspiration for future words: