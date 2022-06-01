Splitgate already had quite a list of game modes to enjoy in its matchmaking, but the second beta season adds three more. None of the modes are earth-shattering new experiences if you’ve already played an arena shooter, but they will all give you something new to do in the portal FPS space. Here is an explanation of what you can expect with the zone-focused Lockdown mode.

Lockdown game mode in Splitgate explained

What is Lockdown?

Lockdown is a team mode that has three zones that appear around the map like a Domination-like game type from other first-person shooters. To score a point, your team will need to control all three zones at the same time. When a team takes over all of the points in the match, the zones will move. If members of both teams are in a zone, they will be contested and progress will not move either way until all members of one side are eliminated or step out of the zone.

How to win a Lockdown match

Image via 1047 Games

Winning a Lockdown match will take a lot of quick moving and teamwork to take over each zone. The zones can be pretty spread out, so you will always want to keep in mind your portal placements. If you have them placed properly, you can quickly travel to one location while also defending another one across the map. If you are on a more open map, you will want to make use of longer-range weapons to pick people off from a safe distance. If you are going to try to run and gun in this mode, you better make sure you are wiping the other team out, or you will not be adding much value to your team.