Loot River full Achievements and Trophies List

If you’ve been craving a good dungeon-crawling game, then you’re in luck. Loot River has been released on Steam and is poised and ready to scratch that itch for you. The game combines rogue-like dungeons with elements of Tetris to create a very unique gaming experience. Thrown into the mix are a collection of trophies that you can earn by satisfying certain objectives as you play, giving ambitious players plenty to keep them coming back for more.

Here is a complete list of the achievements for Loot River. Beware that some of these will have potential spoilers for the game, so proceed with caution.

All Trophies and Achievements for Loot River

There are a total of 15 trophies available for Loot River, so it shouldn’t be too time-consuming to get all of them. However, some are a little more obscure or require a bit more luck to unlock. There is one secret trophy that can be unlocked. It is listed at the very bottom of this list to keep you from being spoiled if you want to go in fresh.