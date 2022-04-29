Lords Mobile: Kingdom Wars promo codes (May 2022)

Lords Mobile: Kingdom Wars is one of the most popular online multiplayer games in which the players build their base and army to attack enemy bases and capture them. To do it in a better way, players can earn boosts, gold, shields, and more or buy premium items like the incinerator, braveheart using diamonds. However, if you don’t have enough items or diamonds to buy them, you can use the promo codes listed below to claim them for free.

Lords Mobile: Kingdom Wars Promo Codes

Lords Mobile: Kingdom Wars promo codes can be found via the official social media handles or influencers, but remember that some promo codes are account-specific and might not work for everyone. Also, try to redeem them as soon as possible, as they expire after a certain time. Here is the list of the latest codes available as of the publication date on this post:

ADVENTURELOG

THANKSGIVING

LMHalloween

3DMAP

LORDSHUB

LORD365SMOBILE

ED5HX9

How to redeem Lords Mobile: Kingdom Wars Promo Codes

Image via IGG