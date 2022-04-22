Lost Ark: Abyss Raid – Argos Phase 1 Guide

The Argos Abyss Raid is an 8-man dungeon available to all players who are Item Level 1370 and above. This is the first phase of a three-part boss, but those who aren’t Item Level 1385/1400 yet can choose to do just the first part and earn rewards for that portion of the raid.

To start the Abyss Raid, you need to find the special Abyss Raid instance. You can choose to Matchmake with other random players or find a party, but it’s highly recommended to find a group of seven other friends to join you on this adventure, as coordination helps greatly.

Instead of being in one giant party of eight, your group will instead be split into two different parties of four. These parties will have different responsibilities throughout the fight. Fortunately, the first part of the fight is mostly the same for both parties.

(Note: For Phase 2 of Argos, it’s recommended to give your second party high amounts of stagger.)

Sun & Moon Mechanic

The main mechanic of the first phase (and a mechanic that carries through all the other subsequent phases) is the Sun & Moon mechanic. Both parties will be randomly given an affix of either Sun or Moon. Depending on which affix you have, you’ll be able to dodge certain attacks. You’ll know which affix you have by looking at your character’s feet. A Yellow circle is a Sun affix, and a Blue circle is a Moon affix.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

You can notice the yellow light below all of the characters in the image above. Argos’ attacks will be colored either yellow or blue. You are invulnerable in his attacks that match the color of your affix.

Pizza Mechanic

One of the main mechanics of this fight is this small pizza mechanic. When this attack starts, blue and yellow pizzas will flash around Argos, and the intention is that you must follow the path to avoid taking damage.

However, you can cheese this mechanic by standing in one of the red circles pictured above. If you have a Sun affix, stand on the left circle. If you have a Moon affix, stand on the right circle. You can tank all of the attacks, as the attack pattern will always end on Sun on the left and Moon on the right.

Damage Balance Mechanic

In this mechanic, which usually follows the Pizza Mechanic, you have to balance damage between both parties. If either the Sun party or the Moon party deals too much damage to Argos without balancing the damage on both sides, then the opposite party will get team-wiped.

Note: An easy way to cheese this is to not deal any damage to Argos at all. This way, you can just forget about doing the mechanic as intended and not have to worry about a wipe. (You shouldn’t lose out on too much damage by doing this either, as he is staggered soon after.)

Safe Circle Mechanic

Screenshot by DoubleXP

In this mechanic, you have to navigate yourself to one of the circles above, matching the color of your affix. There can only be one person per circle, and you only have a short time before Argos will wipe anyone who is not in a circle.

Those are the main mechanics of the Phase 1 Argos raid. This phase requires the least amount of coordination, so it should be possible to do this phase pretty easily.