Lost Ark: Chaos Line weekly quest guide

The Chaos Line is a new weekly quest available in Lost Ark, which was added to the game after the recent April update. This quest is available to take once a week and allows you to earn a variety of great rewards completely for free. To get to Chaos Line, you need to finish the story of the newest continent, South Vern.

First, make sure you are at least Item Level 1370 to begin this quest. You’ll see a Purple quest available in North Vern from the NPC Magick Scholar Jeneca. Head to this location to make it to the Chaos Line dungeon:

Screenshot by DoubleXP

You’ll be led to the weekly quest, “I Must Protect,” which requires you to defeat monsters around the area. Once you complete the quest, you’ll receive some Token of Protections, which is your entry ticket into the dungeon. Enter the dungeon once you receive your token.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

You’ll have to defeat crowds of mobs to get keys. You can see that there are gates on the minimap on the top right, indicated by a lock icon. You must collect keys to open up those locks.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Once you enter a gate, you’ll have to defeat crowds of enemies. After defeating the enemies, you can collect an orb from the pillar pictured above. Collect three of those orbs to unlock the final boss.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

You can see the final boss located on the minimap on the top right, which shows the location of the final boss in red. Defeating this boss gives you a massive amount of Fragmented Bloodmagick Stones.

Fragmented Bloodmagick Stones (also dropped by mobs in the dungeon) are a special currency that you can use in the event shop on the weekly quest. You can get rewards such as Tier 3 honing materials.

That’s all you need to know about the Chaos Line weekly activity in Lost Ark! Note: You can get a free Token of Protections from talking to Professor Farhat, so take advantage of the free entry tickets and get tons of rewards. You should note that the shop will refresh for each new character you have, but you can only buy out the shop one time.