Lost Ark: Deskaluda Guardian Raid guide

The Lost Ark May Update brought tons of new content for high-leveled players, including a brand new and intimidating Guardian Raid. Following up the infamously difficult Velganos is Deskaluda, an aviary create that while not as difficult as Velganos, still has some tricks up its sleeve that you should look out for when challenging it.

To battle Velganos, you need to be Item Level 1415 and above. This is the first Guardian Raid that drops Tier 3 Relic-level Ability Stones and Accessories, so it’s important to farm this every day if you are able to. You don’t need many items to bring here aside from the usual Potions, but you might want to consider Destruction Bombs for a minor Destruction mechanic later in the fight.

The key to the Deskaluda fight is mastering the “Counter” mechanic. When Deskaluda flashes blue, you will be granted a window of opportunity to counter the boss, incapacitating it for a sizable amount of time. Deskaluda has tons of different counter moves, so use this boss to practice your countering skills (important for the Valtan boss fight.)

Laserbeam mechanics

Deskaluda has a noteworthy move where it will remain still before summoning multiple shards around him. These shards will aim at players, before freezing momentarily and shooting a laser beam. If you are hit by one of these beams, you will become stunned unless you dodge the move. You can tell when to dodge the move if you keep yourself mobile. Eventually, the shard will stop moving, meaning it has locked on where it will fire. Use this time to dodge out of the line of fire.

Occasionally, Deskaluda will summon portals around its body. These portals will either be green or white in color. To dodge this move, simply move in front of one of the white portals to avoid a laser beam attack.

Cage mechanic

When in this mechanic, Deskaluda will fly into the air and create a cage around the players, forcing them together. Two players are marked with an “X,” intersected with two long lines. The other players not marked must stay away from the lines to avoid an AoE attack. After avoiding this attack, Deskaluda will charge downwards in a large AoE which all players must dodge. It’s recommended that marked players just stand still, making it easier for the others to dodge the AoE attack.

Deskaluda escapes

Deskaluda will create afterimages of itself, charging at players from all directions. After a few dashes, the real Deskaluda will materialize in front of one random player, before charging at them and escaping. Once the real Deskaluda charges at a player, you can counter the boss and keep the boss from escaping to another location on the map.

An easy way to deal with this mechanic is to ping your teammates in one location. If everyone gathers up together, Deskaluda will always appear in a location where everyone is in range to counter it. After countering the boss, you have a wide window to attack and deal damage.

Swirl mechanic

Deskaluda summons three large AoE circles that can be dodged by standing in the location marked above (between two circles that spawn next to each other). If you are hit by these attacks, you will be knocked up and unable to recover for a short while, cutting your potential damage. You can tank the CC from this ability by using any Push-immune skill.

Weak Point mechanic

Eventually, Deskaluda will begin to take Weak Point Damage. You must deal enough Weak Point Damage in time. If you do not Weak Point Deskaluda in time, he will fly into the air and attack your team with a barrage of attacks. You also cannot keep Deskaluda from escaping in the “Escape” mechanic.

Deskaluda is somewhat easier than Night Fox Yoho and considerably easier than Velganos, so master these mechanics as best as you can and make Deskaluda your main Guardian Raid farming point.