Lost Ark Skill Runes: How to obtain and equip Skill Runes

Lost Ark has many different ways for you to increase the power of your characters, making them as strong as they can be to prepare for content like Abyss Raids or Legion Raids. One of these mechanics is the Skill Rune System, which is a series of equipable items that adds extra effects to your Skills. Skill Runes are equipable on specific skills and add an extra effect that makes your skills more powerful.

You can obtain Skill Runes by participating in certain activities throughout Lost Ark. Skill Runes are typically dropped from bosses or earned as collectible rewards, meaning you’ll have to invest some time before you get a good number of Skill Runes.

How to equip Skill Runes

Runes have different levels of rarities and can be acquired through different methods. To equip a Skill Rune, press “K” to open your Skills page. The Skill Runes that you have found on the right side of your Skills page, and can be attached to any of your skills.

First, click the skill you want to attach a Skill Rune to.

Then, click the Skill Rune you want to attach. Afterward, hit “Equip” on the bottom. This will attach the Skill Rune to the skill and give it a new additional effect.

Check this list out below to see how to get each Skill Rune in the game:

List of Skill Runes and how to obtain them

Wealth

On skill hit, Specialty Meter gain +10%/+20%/+30%/+40%.

Wealth : Stronghold Merchant Tuleu Adventurer’s Seal x1,420

: Stronghold Merchant Tuleu Adventurer’s Seal x1,420 Wealth : Tooki Island Tooki King RNG Loot

: Tooki Island Tooki King RNG Loot Wealth: Stronghold Merchant Tuleu Adventurer’s Seal x2,700

Stronghold Merchant Tuleu Adventurer’s Seal x2,700 Wealth: Giant’s Heart x5

Giant’s Heart x5 Wealth: Secret Map x34

Secret Map x34 Wealth: Iar Kaya

Iar Kaya Wealth: Omnium Stars x5

Rage

Chance to gain 8%/12%/16% Attack Speed and Move Speed for 6 seconds when skill is used.

Rage : Tier 1 Chaos Gates and above

Tier 1 Chaos Gates and above Rage : Tier 2 Chaos Gates and above

Tier 2 Chaos Gates and above Rage: Tier 3 Chaos Gates

Galewind

Skill Casting Speed +5%/8%/12%/14%.

Galewind : Raid Level 1 Guardians

Raid Level 1 Guardians Galewind : Raid Level 2 Guardians

Raid Level 2 Guardians Galewind : Raid Level 3 Guardians

Raid Level 3 Guardians Galewind : Raid Level 4 Guardians

Raid Level 4 Guardians Galewind : Raid Level 5 Guardians

Raid Level 5 Guardians Galewind: Raid Level 6 Guardians

Quick Recharge

Chance of all Cooldown times -8%/10%/12% when skill is used.

Quick Recharge: Shadespire 45th Floor Item

Shadespire 45th Floor Item Quick Recharge: Fatespire 25th Floor Item

Fatespire 25th Floor Item Quick Recharge: Fadespire 45th Floor Item

Bleed

Inflicts a bleeding damage-over-time for 4/5/6 seconds on skill hit.

Bleed : Tier 1 Field Bosses

Tier 1 Field Bosses Bleed : Tier 2 Field Bosses

Tier 2 Field Bosses Bleed : Lucia Trusted

Lucia Trusted Bleed: Tier 3 Field Bosses

Overwhelm

On Skill Hit, Stagger Damage +5%/10%/20%/30%.

Overwhelm : Spida Island Field Boss Kagros RNG Loot

Spida Island Field Boss Kagros RNG Loot Overwhelm : Stronghold Merchant Duekhyeon Adventurer’s Seal x1420

Stronghold Merchant Duekhyeon Adventurer’s Seal x1420 Overwhelm : Black Marketeer Pirate Coin x36,000

Black Marketeer Pirate Coin x36,000 Overwhelm: 10% Shushire Adventure Tome Completion

Overwhelm: 30% Feiton Adventure Tome Completion

Overwhelm : Omnium Stars x3

Omnium Stars x3 Overwhelm : Stronghold Merchant Borza Adventurer’s Seal x27,000

Stronghold Merchant Borza Adventurer’s Seal x27,000 Overwhelm: Anguished Isle Exchange Crimson Skein x3,600

Protection

Gain 5%/8%/12% of Max HP as a shield while casting skill.

Protection: Phantomwing Island Field Boss Adrienne RNG Loot

Phantomwing Island Field Boss Adrienne RNG Loot Protection: Island Token x50

Island Token x50 Protection: Blade with the Blue Flames

Blade with the Blue Flames Protection: Reed Field Treasure Chest

Reed Field Treasure Chest Protection: Omnium Stars x7

Purify

70% chance to remove a debuff when skill is used.

Purify: Ignea Token x5

Conviction

Has 20%/30%/40% chance to imbue Conviction to self for 3s when skill hits. In this state, “Judgment” can be activated to gain additional effect.

Conviction: Tea and Libra Guild Vessels Pirate Coin x10,000

Tea and Libra Guild Vessels Pirate Coin x10,000 Conviction: Stronghold Merchant Roehn Adventurer’s Seal x2,850

Stronghold Merchant Roehn Adventurer’s Seal x2,850 Conviction: Masterpiece x24

Masterpiece x24 Conviction: Stronghold Merchant Marte Adventurer’s Seal x27,000 (70% South Vern Stronghold Merchant)

Judgment

Has 10%/20%/30%/40% chance to consume “Conviction” from self and increase Combat Resource Recovery and reduce Skill Cooldown for 6s.

Judgment: Tea and Libra Guild Vessels Pirate Coin x10,000

Tea and Libra Guild Vessels Pirate Coin x10,000 Judgment : North Vern Ealyn Rapport Trusted Stage

: North Vern Ealyn Rapport Trusted Stage Judgment: Eternity Isle Marie Rapport Trusted Stage

Eternity Isle Marie Rapport Trusted Stage Judgment: Masterpiece x44

Masterpiece x44 Judgment: Stronghold Merchant MarteAdventurer’s Seal x27,000 (70% South Vern Stronghold Merchant)

Focus

MP consumption -10%/20%/30%/40%.

Focus: Spida Island Field Boss Kagros RNG Loot

Spida Island Field Boss Kagros RNG Loot Focus: Stronghold Merchant Borza Adventurer’s Seal x1,420

Stronghold Merchant Borza Adventurer’s Seal x1,420 Focus: Unknown Island Field Bosses Beast Kings of Light/Darkness

Unknown Island Field Bosses Beast Kings of Light/Darkness Focus: Stronghold Merchant Borza Adventurer’s Seal x2,850

Stronghold Merchant Borza Adventurer’s Seal x2,850 Focus : Rohendel Azena Rapport Friendly Stage

: Rohendel Azena Rapport Friendly Stage Focus: Giant’s Heart x13

Giant’s Heart x13 Focus: Stronghold Merchant Borza Adventurer’s Seal x8,100

Stronghold Merchant Borza Adventurer’s Seal x8,100 Focus: Secret Map x42

Secret Map x42 Focus: Chaos Line Hard Mode Merchant

Iron Wall

Damage received -5/8/16% while casting skill.