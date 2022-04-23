Lost Ark Super Express event: How to complete and rewards

Catapult your characters to greater heights.

Image via Smilegate

The Lost Ark Super Express event is here, which allows you to power up your characters in Tier 1 or Tier 2 to quickly get them to Tier 3. This is a great event for new players, or for veterans looking to make an alt character. Best of all, it’s a fairly simple event that requires you to just play the game as normal.

When you enter the game, you’ll be prompted to choose a character to use your Super Express event on. Do not use a Tier 3 character for this event. The rewards will be wasted and are not roster bound, meaning you cannot switch the materials from this event between characters. Once you select your character, you can start doing missions.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Click the red circle on the top right of the screen to check the missions you need to complete. There are different levels of missions divided into different item levels, allowing you to take your time with the content. Missions include Chaos Dungeons, Guardian Raids, and Abyss Raids. Some missions are repeatable and need to be done more than once, which will take you a few days.

Once you complete all the missions for a certain tier, you can claim a bonus reward by clicking the “Check Mission” button (the blue present box). Bonus rewards include Uncommon Engraving Support Chests, Silver, Gold, and Legendary Card Packs.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

There are also bonus missions that you can do in the “bonus” tab that requires you to clear some challenging content. This includes clearing the Fatespire and Shadowspire Tower dungeons to a certain floor.

Here are all the missions you can clear and the rewards you can get:

Level 1 (Item Level 302 – 460)

MissionReward
Reach Item Level 250Express Equipment Chest
Training Room Advanced: Learn About Weak Pointx10 Destruction Bomb, x10 Whirlwind Grenade
Clear Chaos Dungeon: Vern x4 x5 Phoenix Plume, x10 Major HP Potion, Regulus Light Currency Chest
Complete Una’s Tasks Destruction Stone Fragments, Guardian Stone Fragments
Level 1 Guardian Soul HarvestHarmony Leapstones
Clear Ancient Elveria: Demon Beast Canyonx20 Uncommon Class Engraving Selection Chest
Clear Ancient Elveria: Necromancer’s Originx20 Uncommon Combat Engraving Selection Chest

Level 2 (Item Level 460 – 600)

MissionReward
Clear Chaos Dungeon: Rohendelx5 Phoenix Plume, x10 Major HP Potion, x5 Whirlwind Bomb, x5 Destruction Bomb
Complete Una’s TasksDestruction Stone Fragments, Guardian Stone Fragments
Level 2 Guardian Soul HarvestHarmony Leapstones
Clear Phantom Palace: Hall of the Twisted Warlordx20 Rare Class Engraving Selection Chest
Clear Phantom Palace: Hildebrantx20 Rare Combat Engraving Selection Chest

Level 3 (Item Level 600 – 960)

MissionReward
Clear Chaos Dungeon: Yornx5 Phoenix Plume, x10 Major HP Potion, x2 Regulus’ Light Currency Chest
Complete Una’s TasksDestruction Stones, Guardian Stones
Level 3 Guardian Soul HarvestLife Leapstones
Clear Ark of Arrogance: Road of Lamentx10 Epic Class Engraving Selection Chest
Clear Ark of Arrogance: Forge of Fallen Pridex10 Epic Combat Engraving Selection Chest

Level 4 (Item Level 960 – 1100)

MissionReward
Clear Chaos Dungeon: Feitonx5 Phoenix Plume, x10 Major HP Potion, x3 Regulus’ Light Currency Chest
Complete Una’s TasksDestruction Stones, Guardian Stones
Level 4 Guardian Soul HarvestHarmony Leapstones
Clear Gate of Paradise: Sea of Indolencex20 Caldarr Fusion Material
Clear Gate of Paradise: Tranquil Karkosax20 Caldarr Fusion Material, x20 Epic Class Engraving Selection Chest
Clear Gate of Paradise: Tranquil Karkosax25 Caldarr Fusion Material, x20 Epic Combat Engraving Selection Chest

