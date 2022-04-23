Lost Ark Super Express event: How to complete and rewards

The Lost Ark Super Express event is here, which allows you to power up your characters in Tier 1 or Tier 2 to quickly get them to Tier 3. This is a great event for new players, or for veterans looking to make an alt character. Best of all, it’s a fairly simple event that requires you to just play the game as normal.

When you enter the game, you’ll be prompted to choose a character to use your Super Express event on. Do not use a Tier 3 character for this event. The rewards will be wasted and are not roster bound, meaning you cannot switch the materials from this event between characters. Once you select your character, you can start doing missions.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Click the red circle on the top right of the screen to check the missions you need to complete. There are different levels of missions divided into different item levels, allowing you to take your time with the content. Missions include Chaos Dungeons, Guardian Raids, and Abyss Raids. Some missions are repeatable and need to be done more than once, which will take you a few days.

Once you complete all the missions for a certain tier, you can claim a bonus reward by clicking the “Check Mission” button (the blue present box). Bonus rewards include Uncommon Engraving Support Chests, Silver, Gold, and Legendary Card Packs.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

There are also bonus missions that you can do in the “bonus” tab that requires you to clear some challenging content. This includes clearing the Fatespire and Shadowspire Tower dungeons to a certain floor.

Here are all the missions you can clear and the rewards you can get:

Level 1 (Item Level 302 – 460)

Mission Reward Reach Item Level 250 Express Equipment Chest Training Room Advanced: Learn About Weak Point x10 Destruction Bomb, x10 Whirlwind Grenade Clear Chaos Dungeon: Vern x4 x5 Phoenix Plume, x10 Major HP Potion, Regulus Light Currency Chest Complete Una’s Tasks Destruction Stone Fragments, Guardian Stone Fragments Level 1 Guardian Soul Harvest Harmony Leapstones Clear Ancient Elveria: Demon Beast Canyon x20 Uncommon Class Engraving Selection Chest Clear Ancient Elveria: Necromancer’s Origin x20 Uncommon Combat Engraving Selection Chest

Level 2 (Item Level 460 – 600)

Mission Reward Clear Chaos Dungeon: Rohendel x5 Phoenix Plume, x10 Major HP Potion, x5 Whirlwind Bomb, x5 Destruction Bomb Complete Una’s Tasks Destruction Stone Fragments, Guardian Stone Fragments Level 2 Guardian Soul Harvest Harmony Leapstones Clear Phantom Palace: Hall of the Twisted Warlord x20 Rare Class Engraving Selection Chest Clear Phantom Palace: Hildebrant x20 Rare Combat Engraving Selection Chest

Level 3 (Item Level 600 – 960)

Mission Reward Clear Chaos Dungeon: Yorn x5 Phoenix Plume, x10 Major HP Potion, x2 Regulus’ Light Currency Chest Complete Una’s Tasks Destruction Stones, Guardian Stones Level 3 Guardian Soul Harvest Life Leapstones Clear Ark of Arrogance: Road of Lament x10 Epic Class Engraving Selection Chest Clear Ark of Arrogance: Forge of Fallen Pride x10 Epic Combat Engraving Selection Chest

Level 4 (Item Level 960 – 1100)