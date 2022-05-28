Lost Ark Tripods guide: How to obtain and level up Tripods

Lost Ark has many different ways for you to increase the power of your characters, making them as strong as they can be to prepare for content like Abyss Raids or Legion Raids. One of these mechanics is the Tripod System, which is a mechanic that directly upgrades the power of your skills. Each skill has a base effect, while Tripods can add on different effects to each skill.

To check your Tripods, hit the “K” key on your keyboard to open up the Skills page. For an example, here are the Tripods for the Artillerist’s “Multiple Rocket Launcher” ability:

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Each of these Tripods adds a specific effect to your skills. The “Access Denied” Tripod, for example, empowers the “Multiple Rocket Launcher” skill by adding double the rockets and increasing outgoing damage by 85.6% at Level 4. You unlock more Tripods based on the level of your skill, which you can level up by using Skill Points. The thresholds are at levels 1, 7, and 10.

You can actually level up these Tripods to increase the effect they have. For example, the “Access Denied” Tripod above is at Level 4. This increases the outgoing damage upgrade from the Tripod. These Tripod upgrades are found on certain Tier 3 gear pieces, and leveling them up is an important process of the game.

To level up these tripods, you’ll need to find gear with the same Tripod at a higher level. You can get these gear pieces from Tier 3 Chaos Dungeons, where the mobs will drop gear with high-leveled Tripods.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

After you get the Tripods you need, go to the “Transfer Skill Tree” mechanic found on every major continent. Here is the NPC in North Vern:

Screenshot by DoubleXP

First, click on a piece of gear that you want to add a Tripod to. Each gear can hold three different Tripod upgrades.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

This will select the piece of gear you want to upgrade. It will also bring up all your gear on the right-hand side with Tripods you can use.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Click on the gear on the right (we’ll call this gear fodder) with the Tripod you wish to upgrade. Now, you can see two things. On the left are Tripods your gear currently has equipped, up to a maximum of 3. You can replace these Tripods, or add a new one if you have less than 3 with Tripods from your gear fodder. To do this, first, click on a Tripod on the left that you want to replace, or an empty slot if you want to add a Tripot instead.

Then, click on the Tripod from the gear fodder that you wish to transfer.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

You can then move the Tripod from the gear fodder over to your target gear. Click “Transfer,” and you’re done. Transferring a Tripod to an empty slot will yield higher chances while upgrading or replacing a Tripod can have low success rates like 30% or 15%. You can use Powder of Sage to increase your chances.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Experiment with Tripods, and get the best combination of upgrades for your skills that you can. This is one of the main ways to upgrade your DPS capabilities, so be sure to study and understand this system.