Lost Ark: Wild Wing Island Event Guide

Lost Ark’s May Update brought a ton of new content, including a new Guardian Raid and Legion Raid that requires you to be Item Level 1415 and above to participate. This is not an easy number to hit and to help players along, the Lost Ark developers have added a new event that takes place on the Wild Wing Island. This island features numerous daily quests that allow you to earn Chicking Festival Coins, which can be exchanged for rewards like Honing Materials.

To get to Wild Wings Island, head to the harbor near East Luterra or Anikka. From there, sail to the location below, which is close to the two continents:

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Once you arrive at the island once, you don’t need to sail there again. Instead, you can use the Ocean Liner Embarkation feature, which allows you to travel to different destinations instantly. On the island, you’ll notice three different quests you can participate in: two co-op quests that refresh hourly, and one daily quest.

Note: You do need to travel to the island on individual characters if you have alts. You can’t embark there on characters that haven’t visited this island yet.

Revenge of the Chicken!

Screenshot by DoubleXP

This humorous co-op quest requires you to transform into a chicken and team up against a mighty chicken boss. Collect eggs around the map to transform into a small chicken yourself. Then, use your mighty chicken powers to defeat the big boss. Defeating this boss will reward you with 900 Chicking Festival Coins, so it’s important to do every day.

As a chicken, all your skills are replaced with special abilities. Your Q is a simple peck forward, while your W causes you to rapidly peck 5 times. Your E is a dash that deals damage, and your R allows you to exit this clucky transformation. All your attacks will deal 999 damage, which is low, but the boss isn’t that strong and this boss really poses no danger.

This event starts at the top of every hour (14:00, 15:00, 16:00, etc.).

Purify With the Heart

Screenshot by DoubleXP

In this event, you simply have to play the song Heart’s Melody inside a circle of eggs that spawns on the map. All players on the map will have to collectively play the song 100 times. After the event ends, you’ll earn 100 Chicking Festival Coins.

This event starts 5 minutes before every hour (13:55, 14:55, 15:55, etc.). A good idea is to get to Wild Wing Island to complete this quest, and then defeat the boss right after.

Festival’s Success daily

This simple daily simply requires you to catch 10 chickens with a net. Chickens are spread out across the map, and you simply need to toss a net at them using F5. You can catch more than one chicken with one toss if they are grouped well.

This daily will net you 200 Chicking Festival Coins.

Wild Wing Island Event Rewards

Special Sales

Cost Purchase Limit Purchase Count Item 10 7 1 Tasty Chicking 10 7 1 Irresistible Draft Beer 500 4 1 Chicking Crest Chest 30 1 1 Legendary Rapport Chest 20 3 1 Una’s Tasks [Daily] Instant Complete Pass 20 3 1 Una’s Tasks [Daily] +1 20 5 1 Sailing Coin Selection Chest 20 5 1 Bloodclaw’s Glittering Coin 20 5 1 Creation Fragment 20 20 1 Legendary – Uncommon Card Pack 3 200 1 Legendary Card Pack 40 10 1 Pheon 20 2 1 Regulus’ Light Currency Chest 75 1 1 [T1] [Event] Metallurgy: Basic Casting 15 5 1 [T1] [Event] Tailoring: Basic Design 75 1 1 [T2] [Event] Metallurgy: Basic Casting 15 5 1 [T2] [Event] Tailoring: Basic Design 100 1 1 [T3] [Event] Metallurgy: Basic Casting 20 5 1 [T3] [Event] Tailoring: Basic Design

Honing Materials