Lost Ark: Wild Wing Island Event Guide
Time to cook up some chicken.
Lost Ark’s May Update brought a ton of new content, including a new Guardian Raid and Legion Raid that requires you to be Item Level 1415 and above to participate. This is not an easy number to hit and to help players along, the Lost Ark developers have added a new event that takes place on the Wild Wing Island. This island features numerous daily quests that allow you to earn Chicking Festival Coins, which can be exchanged for rewards like Honing Materials.
To get to Wild Wings Island, head to the harbor near East Luterra or Anikka. From there, sail to the location below, which is close to the two continents:
Once you arrive at the island once, you don’t need to sail there again. Instead, you can use the Ocean Liner Embarkation feature, which allows you to travel to different destinations instantly. On the island, you’ll notice three different quests you can participate in: two co-op quests that refresh hourly, and one daily quest.
Note: You do need to travel to the island on individual characters if you have alts. You can’t embark there on characters that haven’t visited this island yet.
Revenge of the Chicken!
This humorous co-op quest requires you to transform into a chicken and team up against a mighty chicken boss. Collect eggs around the map to transform into a small chicken yourself. Then, use your mighty chicken powers to defeat the big boss. Defeating this boss will reward you with 900 Chicking Festival Coins, so it’s important to do every day.
As a chicken, all your skills are replaced with special abilities. Your Q is a simple peck forward, while your W causes you to rapidly peck 5 times. Your E is a dash that deals damage, and your R allows you to exit this clucky transformation. All your attacks will deal 999 damage, which is low, but the boss isn’t that strong and this boss really poses no danger.
This event starts at the top of every hour (14:00, 15:00, 16:00, etc.).
Purify With the Heart
In this event, you simply have to play the song Heart’s Melody inside a circle of eggs that spawns on the map. All players on the map will have to collectively play the song 100 times. After the event ends, you’ll earn 100 Chicking Festival Coins.
This event starts 5 minutes before every hour (13:55, 14:55, 15:55, etc.). A good idea is to get to Wild Wing Island to complete this quest, and then defeat the boss right after.
Festival’s Success daily
This simple daily simply requires you to catch 10 chickens with a net. Chickens are spread out across the map, and you simply need to toss a net at them using F5. You can catch more than one chicken with one toss if they are grouped well.
This daily will net you 200 Chicking Festival Coins.
Wild Wing Island Event Rewards
Special Sales
|Cost
|Purchase Limit
|Purchase Count
|Item
|10
|7
|1
|Tasty Chicking
|10
|7
|1
|Irresistible Draft Beer
|500
|4
|1
|Chicking Crest Chest
|30
|1
|1
|Legendary Rapport Chest
|20
|3
|1
|Una’s Tasks [Daily] Instant Complete Pass
|20
|3
|1
|Una’s Tasks [Daily] +1
|20
|5
|1
|Sailing Coin Selection Chest
|20
|5
|1
|Bloodclaw’s Glittering Coin
|20
|5
|1
|Creation Fragment
|20
|20
|1
|Legendary – Uncommon Card Pack
|3
|200
|1
|Legendary Card Pack
|40
|10
|1
|Pheon
|20
|2
|1
|Regulus’ Light Currency Chest
|75
|1
|1
|[T1] [Event] Metallurgy: Basic Casting
|15
|5
|1
|[T1] [Event] Tailoring: Basic Design
|75
|1
|1
|[T2] [Event] Metallurgy: Basic Casting
|15
|5
|1
|[T2] [Event] Tailoring: Basic Design
|100
|1
|1
|[T3] [Event] Metallurgy: Basic Casting
|20
|5
|1
|[T3] [Event] Tailoring: Basic Design
Honing Materials
|Cost
|Purchase Limit
|Purchase Count
|Item
|20
|3
|3
|Harmony Shard Pouch (M)
|20
|3
|3
|Life Shard Pouch (M)
|30
|3
|3
|Honor Shard Pouch (M)
|20
|15
|4
|Harmony Leapstone (Bound)
|20
|15
|4
|Life Leapstone (Bound)
|25
|15
|4
|Honor Leapstone (Bound)
|50
|6
|5
|Great Honor Leapstone (Bound)
|20
|4
|5
|Star’s Breath (Bound)
|20
|4
|5
|Moon’s Breath (Bound)
|15
|10
|6
|Solar Brace (Bound)
|20
|10
|2
|SOlar Blessing (Bound)
|30
|5
|1
|Solar Protection (Bound)
|20
|10
|50
|Destruction Stone Fragment (Bound)
|20
|10
|50
|Destruction Stone (Bound)
|25
|20
|25
|Destruction Stone Crystal (Bound)
|20
|10
|150
|Guardian Stone Fragment (Bound)
|20
|10
|150
|Guardian Stone (Bound)
|25
|20
|75
|Guardian Stone Crystal (Bound)