Magic the Gathering Arena Promo Codes (May 2022) – MTGA Free Cards, Packs, and more

Obtaining as many cards as possible for Magic the Gathering gives you a wider variety of choices when building your deck. You can earn these cards in multiple ways, but a good, reliable way to earn various rewards while playing the game is to redeem promotional codes. You’ll want to make sure you can act on these codes as quickly as possible. In this guide, we’re going to list many of the Magic the Gathering Arena Promotional codes for May 2022.

All Magic the Gathering Arena Promo Codes

These are all codes you can input onto your Magic the Gathering Arena account. You can only use these codes once.

Codes Rewards AlwaysFinishTheJob Riveteers sleeves CrimeIsAnArtForm Maestros Sleeves FNMATHOME A Random Cosmetic pack FunIsntFree Cabaretti Sleeves InformationIsPower Obscura Sleeves PatchUp 4,000 Master XP (x2) PlayDnD Three Adventures in the Forgotten Realms packs PlayIkoria Three Ikoria: Lair of Behemoths packs PlayKladheim Three Kaldheim packs PlayM21 Three Core Set 2021 packs PLAYMID Three Innistrad: Midnight Hunt packs PLAYNEO Three Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty packs PlayNEOAlchemy Three Alchemy: Kamigawa packs PlaySNC Three Streets of New Capenna packs PlayStrixHaven Thre Strixhaven: School of Mages packs PlayTheros Three Theros Beyond Death packs PLAYVOW Three Innistrad: Crimson Vow packs PlayZendikar Three Zendikar Rising packs ReadTheFinePrint Brokers sleeves

How to redeem Magic the Gathering Arena codes

How you redeem these Magic the Gathering Arena codes will vary based on what application you are playing the game. For those playing on a computer, through a PC or Mac, you’ll want to make your way to the Store. You can do this from the front page. After clicking on it, make your way to the top-right of the screen, and there will be an option of Redeem Code where you can input the code for the rewards you’d like to receive.

Any Magic the Gathering player using their mobile device to play the game will need to visit the official Magic the Gathering Arena website to redeem their codes. Once you’re on the website, make your way over to the top-right and ensure you’re logged into your account and using the correct credentials. After logging into your account, there will be a section on the right where you can redeem your codes. You can do this for the PC or Mac version of the game if you’d prefer.