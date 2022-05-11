MLB The Show 22: Best cards in Diamond Dynasty – Tier list (May 2022)

In MLB The Show 22’s Diamond Dynasty, not every card is created equal. Even if two cards have the same OVR, that doesn’t mean that both are comparable. One could be an offensive machine, while another could be a well-rounded item. It can be tough to find the right cards, but we can help with that. Now that MLB The Show 22 has been out for some time, we have had time to evaluate Diamond Dynasty cards, and the meta game as a whole.

So, which cards should you target? Let’s take a look at our list of the best cards in Diamond Dynasty.

Best C

Here’s a look at our picks for the best catchers in MLB The Show 22:

96 OVR Cover Joe Mauer 96 OVR All-Star Gary Carter 91 OVR Prospects Adley Rutschman 91 OVR 2nd Half Jorge Posada 90 OVR FOTF Carson Kelly 90 OVR FOTF J.T. Realmuto

We start off with the catcher list, which really hasn’t changed at all since April. Not many catchers have been released, making 96 OVR Joe Mauer, the prize for obtaining all Cover players that were released as part of the pre-order bonuses, still at the top. Cover cards will be easier to obtain as the year goes, on SDS has already released a new Cover Athletes program designed to add new copies to the marketplace. More Cover Athlete Choice Packs will most likely be added at some point.

If you can’t Mauer — by far the best hitting catcher in the game — right now, there are alternative. 91 OVR Adley Rutschman can be obtained by acquiring 25 Prospects cards, which shouldn’t be too hard as long as you do the Nation of Baseball Conquest and/or Mini Seasons. Adley is a switch hitter, much like 91 OVR Jorge Posada. Posada is one of the World Series rewards, though. Other free-to-play options include FOTF Carson Kelly, J.T. Realmuto, and Sean Murphy. There is also 96 OVR Gary Carter, the reward for completing the Mets collection. That one is very expensive, but there is a nice reward at the end.

Best 1B

Image via San Diego Studios

Now for the best first basemen:

99 OVR Awards Frank Thomas 97 OVR Takashi Okazaki Art Carlos Delgado 92 OVR POTM Anthony Rizzo 92 OVR All-Star Prince Fielder 90 OVR Live Series Vladimir Guerrero Jr. 90 OVR FOTF Josh Bell

A number of new additions have made it here, but the top has not changed at all. “The Big Hurt” Frank Thomas’ 99 OVR card is a menacing force at the plate, and since it is the lone 99 OVR at this position, it remains at the top. This card is the American League collection reward, and since we’re already a month into MLB The Show 22, expect to see it more often.

Much more affordable options include POTM Anthony Rizzo and FOTF Josh Bell. Rizzo is one of the newest additions to Diamond Dynasty, thanks to his torrid month in April. It’s not the best card we’ll see this year, but it is a strong option at this point. Prince Fielder and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. are a bit expensive, but much more affordable than Thomas.

Related: MLB The Show 22: The 10 tips you need to know for Diamond Dynasty

Best 2B

Screenshot by Gamepur

For the second basemen:

97 OVR Prime Chase Utley 93 OVR 2nd Half Ryne Sandberg 91 OVR All-Star Craig Biggio 90 OVR Prime Ray Durham 90 OVR FOTF Jazz Chisholm 90 OVR FOTF Tommy Edman

Much like with the first basemen, not much as changed here from April Chase Utley is back for MLB The Show 22, and this card is a force. Utley will play reasonable good defense, but the draw here is his left-handed bat. Outside of Utley’s card, there are a few other strong options.

Headliner Ryne Sandberg, from an attribute standpoint, is a strong option. However, that card is really the long significant addition here at this position. If Biggio, Chisholm or Edman can’t the job done, you might want to look at players like Live Series Jose Ramirez or 2nd Half Ketel Marte, both of which have 2nd Base as a secondary position.

Best 3B

Screenshot by Gamepur

For the third basemen:

95 OVR Awards Troy Glaus 93 OVR Breakout Eddie Mathews 93 OVR All-Star Vinny Castilla 91 OVR Live Series Jose Ramirez 92 OVR Prime Matt Carpenter 90 OVR FOTF Rafael Devers

Troy Glaus is the best third baseman as far as overall goes, and it has very strong all-around stats. Although, Glaus is the Angels team collection reward. That means that players will need two of the most expensive Live Series cards in the game: Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout.

After Glaus, a lot has changed. Eddie Mathews is one of the Spring Cleanup featured program bosses, making that card very easy to obtain. It has strong stats, highlighted by splits that give the Braves legend 104 Power against lefties. Vinny Castilla has very balanced splits, making it a strong option, as well. Other options include the upgraded Live Series card for Jose Ramirez, the very versatile Matt Carpenter, and Faces of the Franchise Rafael Devers. Devers has one of the best batting stances and swings in the game, so be prepared to pitch carefully when facing this card.

Best SS

Screenshot by Gamepur

For the shortstops:

96 OVR Signature Michael Young 93 OVR All-Star Ernie Banks 92 OVR Live Series Fernando Tatis Jr. 90 OVR FOTF Corey Seager 90 OVR FOTF Francisco Lindor 91 OVR Topps Now Trevor Story

Michael Young is a terrific contact hitter, but is very expensive, as this card is the AL West reward. The same can be said for the Live Series version of Fernando Tatis Jr. The good news, though, is that cheaper options are available.

The biggest addition to the shortstop position is 93 OVR Ernie Banks, one of the five Spring Cleanup bosses. Banks might have a odd swing to master, but the Cubs icon can torch lefties. Left-handed starters are starting to become more common to see in ranked play, making “Mr. Cub” a very nice option. As for other players, FOTF Francisco Lindor has terrific defensive stats, and can hit well from both sides of the plate. Corey Seager, though, can be a bit of a bigger force at the plate.

Best LF

Screenshot by Gamepur

For the left fielders:

95 OVR Awards Albert Pujols 94 OVR Awards Kirk Gibson 91 OVR Breakout Christian Yelich 93 OVR 2nd Half David Justice 92 OVR Prime Adam Dunn 88 OVR POTM Joc Pederson

Last month, the pool of available left fielders was not particularly good is pretty low right now. It’s gotten a lot better, even though the top two options are pretty expensive. Awards Albert Pujols will cost around 100,000 Stubs, but it might be have some of the best offensive stats in the game right now outside of Frank Thomas. Kirk Gibson, on the other hand, is a well-rounded, five tool player.

Then, there are the new addition. Spring Cleanup boss David Justice has incredible hitting stats, but very poor Speed and fielding attributes. Christian Yelich has a bit better fielding, and always seems to square up the ball well. Other options include Prime Adam Dunn and the new POTM Joc Pederson. Pederson, in particular, might be one of the best pinch hitting options in all of MLB The Show 22 right now, at least against righties.

Best CF

Screenshot by Gamepur

For the center fielders:

95 OVR Live Series Mike Trout 93 OVR Prime Grady Sizemore 93 OVR Live Series Ronald Acuna Jr. 93 OVR 2nd Half Ketel Marte 91 OVR All-Star Kenny Lofton 90 OVR FOTF Luis Robert

Not much has changed here since last month, as the only new player listed here is 93 OVR Ketel Marte. Marte has great contact stats, but doesn’t have the kind of Speed really needed for a center field. In fact, putting Marte at second might be the play with that card.

The rest of this list features the usual suspects: Trout, Acuna Jr., Sizemore, and Kenny Lofton. Additionall players to keep an eye out for are FOTF Luis Robert, Byron Buxton, and Cedric Mullins. All three can barrel up balls well, and can play center field well from a defensive standpoint.

Related: The 5 tips you need to know to on how to get Stubs in MLB The Show 22

Best RF

Image via San Diego Studios

Lastly for the position players, the right fielders:

99 OVR Awards Roberto Clemente 93 OVR All-Star Tony Gwynn 90 OVR FOTF Mitch Haniger 90 OVR FOTF Kyle Tucker 90 OVR POTM Taylor Ward 88 OVR Live Series Juan Soto

Again, not much movement here. Roberto Clemente and Tony Gwynn remain the two best right fielders in MLB The Show 22. Other strong options, besides some of the center fielders that can also play right, include Mitch Haniger, new POTM card Taylor Ward, and Juan Soto. However, Ward might be better suited for work behind the plate, as it does have catcher as a secondary position.

Best SP

Image via San Diego Studios

Let’s move on to the pitchers. Here’s a look at our picks for best starting pitchers:

99 OVR Signature Randy Johnson 96 OVR Signature Mike Mussina 93 OVR Live Series Jacob deGrom 93 OVR All-Star Tom Seaver 94 OVR Live Series Shohei Ohtani 93 OVR Breakout Clayton Kershaw 92 OVR Awards Dallas Keuchel 91 OVR Live Series Max Scherzer 90 OVR FOTF Alek Manoah 90 OVR FOTF Casey Mize 88 OVR Live Series Corbin Burnes

Not many changes here, as Randy Johnson, Mike Mussina, and Jacob deGrom remain at the top. Tom Seaver is a new addition, thanks to a 93 OVR card that is a boss reward for the Spring Cleanup program. Seaver doesn’t have the best H/9 (86), but it can get better via Parallels, and it does have a decent selection of pitches.

Clayton Kershaw is also a new addition. Outside of those two, not much has changed.

Best RP

Screenshot by Gamepur

And for the relievers:

96 OVR All-Star Kenley Jansen 93 OVR Milestone Zack Britton 91 OVR All-Star Mariano Rivera 91 OVR Prime Steve Cishek 91 OVR 2nd Half Tom Henke 90 OVR FOTF Devin Williams 90 OVR FOTF Emmanuel Clase 90 OVR Signature John Franco 90 OVR FOTF Aroldis Chapman 91 OVR Breakout Andrew Miller 88 OVR Live Series Josh Hader

We finish up with the relievers, and once again, not much has changed. The only major addition is Zack Britton, a 93 OVR Milestone that has 120 H/9. That can be maxed out via the Parallel, and his selection of pitches is quite impressive. If you get the delivery down, it can be great option out of the pen for months to come.

Outside of that, very little movement from last month can be found. Many of the cheaper options still remain strong ones, including the three FOTF relievers: Aroldis Chapman, Emmanuel Clase, and Devin Williams

Note: This list is as of May 2022. This guide will be updated regularly to include new cards added to Diamond Dynasty.