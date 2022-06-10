MLB The Show 22: How to complete Angels City Connect & Shohei Ohtani Player Program

San Diego Studios has added another Nike City Connect jersey into MLB The Show 22, and this one comes from the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim. This new jersey is now obtainable in Diamond Dynasty and can be acquired by completing a new program. Users can get the jersey, as well as a new Shohei Ohtani card, and some XP toward the Future of the Franchise program.

So, how can you complete this Program? Let’s take a look.

To complete this Program in full, you will need to obtain 50 Points. Here are the rewards that can be obtained through this program:

10 Points – MLB The Show 22 pack

– MLB The Show 22 pack 20 Po i nts – Angels City Connect profile icon

i – Angels City Connect profile icon 30 Points – Topps Now Shohei Ohtani (92 OVR)

– Topps Now Shohei Ohtani (92 OVR) 35 Points – Headliners Set 17 pack

– Headliners Set 17 pack 40 Points – Nike City Connect Equipment item and 500 Stubs

– Nike City Connect Equipment item and 500 Stubs 45 Points – MLB The Show 22 pack (x5)

– MLB The Show 22 pack (x5) 50 Points – Angels City Connect Jersey and 1,000 Stubs

The marquee reward for this Program is the Angels City Connect jersey. But, there is another major reward available from this program: a 92 OVR Shohei Ohtani. This is a hitter-exclusive version of Ohtani, meaning that you will only be able to plug him in the outfield.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

To get to the 50 Point mark in the cleanest path, you should try to do the following:

Complete the six Moments (25 pts.)

(25 pts.) Complete the five Angels Parallel PXP Missions (27 pts.): Tally 350 PXP with 92 OVR Shohei Ohtani in Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, Events, Play vs. CPU, Mini Seasons, or Conquest (10 pts.) Tally 250 PXP with Angels in Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, Events, Play vs. CPU, Mini Seasons, or Conquest (2 pts.) Tally 500 PXP with Angels in Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, Events, Play vs. CPU, Mini Seasons, or Conquest (3 pts.) Tally 1,000 PXP with Angels in Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, Events, Play vs. CPU, Mini Seasons, or Conquest (5 pts.) Tally 1,500 PXP with Angels in Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, Events, Play vs. CPU, Mini Seasons, or Conquest (7 pts.)

(27 pts.):

There are two exchanges for this Program, but much like with the other City Connect ones, those can be skipped in lieu of the Missions and Moments. Unless, of course, you don’t want to complete some of the Moments. Up to two of the Moments can be skipped by doing the two exchanges, one for Angels players (3 pts.) and the other for AL West (6 pts.) players. But, skipping those Exchanges will save some Stubs.

Arguably the best way to complete the Missions is by assembling a team full of Angels players and playing with those cards in Conquest or Mini Seasons. That way, you’ll be able to grind without the pressures of online play and make progress in various Conquests and/or Mini Seasons. Then, once you have unlocked the Ohtani, add that card to the lineup.

Users who complete this Program in full and receive the Angels City Connect jersey can receive 15,000 XP toward the Future of the Franchise Featured Program. Go into the Collections for the Future of the Franchise Program, and find the Angels one. Lock the card in it, and collect the 15,000 XP.