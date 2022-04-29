MLB The Show 22: How to Complete April Monthly Awards Program

It’s hard to believe that the baseball season is already well underway. That means it’s time for MLB The Show to kick off the release of the first Monthly Awards program. The April edition has begun, and we’re here to cover the do’s and don’ts as we walk you through the program and break down the rewards.

How to Complete April Monthly Awards Program

screenshot by Double XP

For anyone new to MLB The Show, Monthly Awards is a program that uses MLB’s real-life relationship with the Topps trading card company to celebrate standout moments in the season. A new set of moments will be released every week, and at the end of the month, you will be able to trade in all of the cards you have earned in challenges to earn a ‘Lightning’ Monthly Awards player that matches the top cards in the game when it’s released.

This year is a bit different. Instead of releasing sets of moments and then releasing a program at the end of the month, Sony San Diego has elected to simply update the program as new cards become available. We’ll be waiting several more weeks before we know exactly what cards are at the end of the program. However, we do know that you need 17 Topps Now cards to advance from stage 1 to stage 2.

It is critical to the program that you do not sell these cards. You CAN sell them if you are desperate for Stubs but if you want Monthly Awards players you will need to acquire another copy of that card. One final time, we insist that you do not get rid of these cards. Now let’s get into those rewards.

4 points: 1x The Show Pack

1x The Show Pack 6 points: 500 Stubs

500 Stubs 8 points: Topps Now Jeremy Pena

Topps Now Jeremy Pena 10 points: Topps Now Joey Bart

Topps Now Joey Bart 12 points: Topps Now Hunter Greene

Topps Now Hunter Greene 14 points: Topps Now Steven Kwan

Topps Now Steven Kwan 16 points: Topps Now Seth Beer

Topps Now Seth Beer 18 points: 1x The Show pack

1x The Show pack 20 points: 500 Stubs

500 Stubs 24 points: Topps now C.J Abrams

Topps now C.J Abrams 26 points: Topps Now Nestor Cortes Jr.

Topps Now Nestor Cortes Jr. 28 points : Topps Now Brandon Marsh

: Topps Now Brandon Marsh 30 points: 1 The Show pack

1 The Show pack 32 points: 500 Stubs

500 Stubs 36 points: Topps Now Makenzie Gore

Topps Now Makenzie Gore 38 points: Topps Now Eric Lauer

Topps Now Eric Lauer 40 points: Topps Now Michael King

Topps Now Michael King 42 points : 2x The Show packs

: 2x The Show packs 44 points: 1,000 Stubs

To get these rewards, all you need to do is head into the Program and complete the various moments that are now available. Once you complete them all, you can lock in the cards you’ve earned for extra points toward future rewards. We will update this guide as more information becomes available over the course of April.