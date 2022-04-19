MLB The Show 22: How to complete Astros City Connect Michael Brantley Player Program

On April 8, San Diego Studios released the first Diamond Player Program for MLB The Show 22. Users could obtain an 85 OVR Anthony Rendon, and the new Nationals City Connect jersey. Fast forward to April 19, and it’s time to add a new City Connect jersey to the game. The Astros have a new City Connect uniform, one that pays homage to “Space City” and the home of the NASA program. MLB The Show players can get this jersey, as well as another Diamond player, by completing a special Program.

So, how can you complete this Program? Let’s take a look.

To complete this Program in full, you will need to obtain 50 Points. Here are the rewards that can be obtained through this program:

10 Points – MLB The Show 22 pack

– MLB The Show 22 pack 20 Po i nts – Astros City Connect profile icon

i – Astros City Connect profile icon 30 Points – Veteran Michael Brantley (85 OVR)

– Veteran Michael Brantley (85 OVR) 40 Points – Nike City Connect Equipment item

– Nike City Connect Equipment item 50 Points – Astros City Connect Jersey

The marquee reward for this Program is the Astros City Connect jersey. But, there is another major reward available from this program: an 85 OVR Michael Brantley with Diamond hitting and defense. Here’s a look at Brantley’s stats:

Screenshot by DoubleXP

To get to the 50 Point mark in the cleanest path, you should try to do the following:

Complete the six Moments (25 pts.)

(25 pts.) Complete the five Astros Parallel PXP Missions (27 pts.): Tally 500 PXP with 85 OVR Michael Brantley in Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, Events, Play vs. CPU, Mini Seasons, or Conquest (10 pts.) Tally 250 PXP with Astros in Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, Events, Play vs. CPU, Mini Seasons, or Conquest (2 pts.) Tally 500 PXP with Astros in Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, Events, Play vs. CPU, Mini Seasons, or Conquest (3 pts.) Tally 1,000 PXP with Astros in Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, Events, Play vs. CPU, Mini Seasons, or Conquest (5 pts.) Tally 1,500 PXP with Astros in Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, Events, Play vs. CPU, Mini Seasons, or Conquest (7 pts.)

(27 pts.):

There are two exchanges for this Program, but much like with the Rendon one, those can be skipped in lieu of the Missions and Moments. Unless, of course, you don’t want to complete some of the Moments. Up to two of the Moments can be skipped by doing the two exchanges, one for Astros players and the other for AL West players. But, skipping those Exchanges will save some Stubs.

Arguably the best way to complete the Missions is by assembling a team full of Astros players and playing with those cards in Conquest. That way, you’ll be able to grind without the pressures of online play and make progress in various Conquests.

Users who complete this Program in full and receive the Astros City Connect jersey can receive 15,000 XP toward the Faces of the Franchise (FOTF) Featured Program. Go into the Collections for the FOTF Program, and find the Astros one. Lock the card in it, and collect the 15,000 XP.