MLB The Show 22: How to complete Future of the Franchise CENTRAL Conquest and all hidden rewards

On June 3, the first Conquest for the Future of the Franchise program, the WEST Conquest, went live in MLB The Show 22’s Diamond Dynasty. Three days, San Diego Studios released the second program-themed Conquest, featuring the ten teams that inhabit the AL and NL Central divisions. Users can acquire more XP, plus Stubs and packs that are hidden in the map. So, what are the goals and the hidden rewards? Let’s take a look.

Map

Here’s a quick look at the map:

Screenshot by DoubleXP

This map features 10 MLB teams: the Twins, White Sox, Tigers, Guardians, Royals, Cardinals, Cubs, Reds, Pirates, and Brewers.

There are six goals for this map, and those are as follows:

Goal 1 – Acquire 100M fans (rewards are 150 Stubs, 250 XP, and 1959 Twins Home Jersey)

– Acquire 100M fans (rewards are 150 Stubs, 250 XP, and 1959 Twins Home Jersey) Goal 2 – Capture five enemy Strongholds (rewards are 500 Stubs, 500 XP, and five MLB The Show 22 packs)

– Capture five enemy Strongholds (rewards are 500 Stubs, 500 XP, and five MLB The Show 22 packs) Goal 3 – Conquer 100 territories (rewards are 150 Stubs, 250 XP, and Bat Skin)

– Conquer 100 territories (rewards are 150 Stubs, 250 XP, and Bat Skin) Goal 4 – Capture all AL team Strongholds (rewards are AL Central Prospect Choice Pack, 500 Stubs, and 1000 XP)

– Capture all AL team Strongholds (rewards are AL Central Prospect Choice Pack, 500 Stubs, and 1000 XP) Goal 5 – Acquire all NL team strongholds (rewards are NL Central Prospect Choice Pack, 500 Stubs, and 1000 XP)

– Acquire all NL team strongholds (rewards are NL Central Prospect Choice Pack, 500 Stubs, and 1000 XP) Goal 6 – Conquer all territories (rewards are 1500 Stubs, 2000 XP, and Big Dog Set 2 Choice Pack)

Here’s a look at all the hidden rewards in this map:

MLB The Show 22 pack (x3)

Ballin’ is a Habit pack

Headliners Set 1 pack (x2)

Headliners Set 11 pack

Headliners Set 5 Choice Pack

550 Stubs

As mentioned earlier, this map is a part of the Future of the Franchise Featured Program. MLB The Show 22 users can obtain 30,000 XP for completing this Conquest.

This Conquest will expire on June 30.