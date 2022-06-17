MLB The Show 22: How to complete Future of the Franchise EAST Conquest and all hidden rewards

The MLB The Show 22 Future of the Franchise program is in full swing, and San Diego Studios has given users yet another option to unlock more XP for the event. On June 16, the third Future of the Franchise Conquest, featuring teams from the AL and NL East, went live in Diamond Dynasty. Users will be able to not just get more XP, but also unlock a retro jersey, Stubs, and packs.

So, what are the goals and hidden rewards? Let’s take a look.

Future of the Franchise EAST Conquest Map

Here’s a quick look at the map:

This map features 10 MLB teams — the Braves, Marlins, Mets, Phillies, Nationals, Red Sox, Blue Jays, Orioles, Rays, and Yankees.

There are nine goals for this map, and those are as follows:

Goal 1 – Acquire 50M fans (rewards are 50 Stubs, 50 XP, and Father’s Day Banner)

– Acquire 50M fans (rewards are 50 Stubs, 50 XP, and Father’s Day Banner) Goal 2 – Acquire 100M fans (rewards are 150 Stubs, 200 XP, and 1993 Marlins Home Jersey)

– Acquire 100M fans (rewards are 150 Stubs, 200 XP, and 1993 Marlins Home Jersey) Goal 3 – Conquer one enemy stronghold (rewards are 150 Stubs, 200 XP, and Batting Gloves)

– Conquer one enemy stronghold (rewards are 150 Stubs, 200 XP, and Batting Gloves) Goal 4 – Capture three enemy strongholds (rewards are 300 Stubs, 300 XP, and Socks)

– Capture three enemy strongholds (rewards are 300 Stubs, 300 XP, and Socks) Goal 5 – Capture five enemy strongholds (rewards are 500 Stubs, 500 XP, and five MLB The Show 22 packs)

– Capture five enemy strongholds (rewards are 500 Stubs, 500 XP, and five MLB The Show 22 packs) Goal 6 – Conquer 100 territories (rewards are 150 Stubs, 250 XP, and Bat Skin)

– Conquer 100 territories (rewards are 150 Stubs, 250 XP, and Bat Skin) Goal 7 – Capture all AL team Strongholds (rewards are AL East Prospect Choice Pack, 500 Stubs, and 1000 XP)

– Capture all AL team Strongholds (rewards are AL East Prospect Choice Pack, 500 Stubs, and 1000 XP) Goal 8 – Acquire all NL team strongholds (rewards are NL East Prospect Choice Pack, 500 Stubs, and 1000 XP)

– Acquire all NL team strongholds (rewards are NL East Prospect Choice Pack, 500 Stubs, and 1000 XP) Goal 9 – Conquer all territories (rewards are 1500 Stubs, 2000 XP, and Big Dog Set 3 Choice Pack)

Here’s a look at all the hidden rewards in this map:

MLB The Show 22 pack (x3)

Ballin’ is a Habit pack (x3)

Headliners Set 2 pack (x2)

Headliners Set 4 pack

Headliners Set 13 Choice Pack

500 Stubs

As mentioned earlier, this map is a part of the Future of the Franchise Featured Program. MLB The Show 22 players can obtain 30,000 XP for completing this Conquest.

This Conquest will expire on June 30.