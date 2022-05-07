MLB The Show 22: How to complete Mother’s Day Flowers Conquest and all hidden rewards
Don’t forget the flowers.
Mother’s Day is upon us, and so is a new Conquest in MLB The Show 22. San Diego Studios has released a Mother’s Day Conquest in MLB, as users can grind a new map, and obtain packs, Stubs, and XP towards the Spring Cleanup featured program. So, how can you complete this Conquest, and what are the hidden rewards? Let’s take a look.
Map
Here’s a quick look at the map:
The shape of this map, as would be expected by the name, looks like a flower. This map features five MLB teams: the Cubs, Orioles, Yankees, Mets, Padres, and Braves
There are eight goals for this map, and those are as follows:
- Goal 1 – Conquer both Strongholds from New York (Mets and Yankees) on or before the third turn (rewards are 400 Stubs, 500 XP, and Headliners Set 7 pack (x2))
- Goal 2 – Capture three enemy Strongholds on or before the fifth turn (rewards are 500 Stubs, 500 XP, and Mother’s Day CFX Pro glove set)
- Goal 3 – Conquer 100 territories (rewards are 100 Stubs, 200 XP, and Headliners Set 8 pack)
- Goal 4 – Acquire 150M fans (rewards are Mother’s Day Banner, 250 Stubs, and 300 XP)
- Goal 5 – Capture all Strongholds (rewards are Mother’s Day Socks, 200 Stubs, and 200 XP)
- Goal 6 – Conquer the Mother’s Day Flowers map on or before Turn 13 (rewards are 1000 Stubs, 500 XP, and Mother’s Day Bat Skin)
Here’s a look at all the hidden rewards in this map:
- 5 MLB The Show 22 packs
- 450 Stubs
- Headliners Set 5 pack
- Headliners Set 2 Choice pack
This map is a part of the Spring Cleanup Program. MLB The Show users can obtain 30,000 XP for completing this Conquest.
This Conquest will expire on May 20.