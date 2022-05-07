MLB The Show 22: How to complete Mother’s Day Flowers Conquest and all hidden rewards

Mother’s Day is upon us, and so is a new Conquest in MLB The Show 22. San Diego Studios has released a Mother’s Day Conquest in MLB, as users can grind a new map, and obtain packs, Stubs, and XP towards the Spring Cleanup featured program. So, how can you complete this Conquest, and what are the hidden rewards? Let’s take a look.

Map

Here’s a quick look at the map:

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The shape of this map, as would be expected by the name, looks like a flower. This map features five MLB teams: the Cubs, Orioles, Yankees, Mets, Padres, and Braves

There are eight goals for this map, and those are as follows:

Goal 1 – Conquer both Strongholds from New York (Mets and Yankees) on or before the third turn (rewards are 400 Stubs, 500 XP, and Headliners Set 7 pack (x2))

– Conquer both Strongholds from New York (Mets and Yankees) on or before the third turn (rewards are 400 Stubs, 500 XP, and Headliners Set 7 pack (x2)) Goal 2 – Capture three enemy Strongholds on or before the fifth turn (rewards are 500 Stubs, 500 XP, and Mother’s Day CFX Pro glove set)

– Capture three enemy Strongholds on or before the fifth turn (rewards are 500 Stubs, 500 XP, and Mother’s Day CFX Pro glove set) Goal 3 – Conquer 100 territories (rewards are 100 Stubs, 200 XP, and Headliners Set 8 pack)

– Conquer 100 territories (rewards are 100 Stubs, 200 XP, and Headliners Set 8 pack) Goal 4 – Acquire 150M fans (rewards are Mother’s Day Banner, 250 Stubs, and 300 XP)

– Acquire 150M fans (rewards are Mother’s Day Banner, 250 Stubs, and 300 XP) Goal 5 – Capture all Strongholds (rewards are Mother’s Day Socks, 200 Stubs, and 200 XP)

– Capture all Strongholds (rewards are Mother’s Day Socks, 200 Stubs, and 200 XP) Goal 6 – Conquer the Mother’s Day Flowers map on or before Turn 13 (rewards are 1000 Stubs, 500 XP, and Mother’s Day Bat Skin)

Here’s a look at all the hidden rewards in this map:

5 MLB The Show 22 packs

450 Stubs

Headliners Set 5 pack

Headliners Set 2 Choice pack

This map is a part of the Spring Cleanup Program. MLB The Show users can obtain 30,000 XP for completing this Conquest.

This Conquest will expire on May 20.