MLB The Show 22: How to complete Ringing Bell Conquest and all hidden rewards

The latest featured program in MLB The Show 22, Halladay and Friends, officially went live on May 20. It features a number of cards of the Blue Jays and Phillies’ legend, including Carlos Delgado, Ryan Howard, Chase Utley, and Cole Hamels, and the one and only boss: 95 OVR Roy Halladay. One way that users can grind XP for this program is by completing the Conquest that accompanied it on the 20th. That Conquest is called Ringing Bell.

So, what goals need to be done in order to complete it and what are all the hidden rewards? Let’s take a look.

Map

Here’s a quick look at the map:

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The shape of this map is of a bell, much like the one that can be found in the Philadelphia Phillies logo. This map features five MLB teams: the Blue Jays, Phillies, Yankees, Mets, and Pirates.

There are six goals for this map, and those are as follows:

Goal 1 – Conquer 25 territories (rewards are 50 Stubs, 150 XP, and Diamond Bat Grip)

– Conquer 25 territories (rewards are 50 Stubs, 150 XP, and Diamond Bat Grip) Goal 2 – Capture 75 territories (rewards are 150 Stubs, 250 XP, and Padres 2006 Camo Jersey)

– Capture 75 territories (rewards are 150 Stubs, 250 XP, and Padres 2006 Camo Jersey) Goal 3 – Conquer two enemy Strongholds (rewards are 300 Stubs, 350 XP, and Diamond Batting Gloves)

– Conquer two enemy Strongholds (rewards are 300 Stubs, 350 XP, and Diamond Batting Gloves) Goal 4 – Capture five enemy Strongholds (rewards are five MLB The Show 22 packs, 500 Stubs, and 1000 XP)

– Capture five enemy Strongholds (rewards are five MLB The Show 22 packs, 500 Stubs, and 1000 XP) Goal 5 – Acquire 100M fans (rewards are Diamond Socks, 500 Stubs, and 1000 XP)

– Acquire 100M fans (rewards are Diamond Socks, 500 Stubs, and 1000 XP) Goal 6 – Conquer all territories (rewards are 1500 Stubs, 2000 XP, and Diamond Armed Forces Bat Skin)

Here’s a look at all the hidden rewards in this map:

Four MLB The Show 22 packs

Headliners Set 2 pack (x2)

Headliners Set 15 pack

250 XP

250 Stubs

As mentioned earlier, this map is a part of the Halladay and Friends Program. MLB The Show users can obtain 30,000 XP for completing this Conquest.

This Conquest will expire on June 3.