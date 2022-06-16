MLB The Show 22: How to complete the Always Intense Program
Don’t worry, the ‘Always Intense’ Matt Chapman is here.
Back in May, San Diego Studios released a Big Dog program, designed to make it a bit easier to get rare Diamond Dynasty cards that can be found in those packs. On June 16, MLB The Show 22 Diamond Dynasty sees the addition of the Always Intense Program. This program is quite similar to the Big Dog one, as users can acquire more packs, including two Always Intense Choice Packs and a new profile icon.
So, how can you complete this Program? Let’s take a look.
To complete this Program in full, you will need to obtain 100 Points. Here are the rewards that can be obtained through this program:
- 10 Points – 500 Stubs
- 20 Points – MLB The Show 22 pack
- 30 Points – 1000 Stubs
- 40 Points – Ballin’ is a Habit pack
- 50 Points – MLB The Show 22 pack (x5)
- 55 Points – Headliners Set 18 pack
- 60 Points – Universal Profile Banner
- 65 Points – Headliners Set 19 pack
- 70 Points – Always Intense Set 1 Choice Pack
- 75 Points – 1000 Stubs
- 80 Points – Always Intense Set 2 Choice Pack
- 85 Points – Headliners Set 20 pack
- 90 Points – MLB The Show 22 pack (x5) and 1500 Stubs
- 95 Points – Headliners Set 21 pack
- 97 Points – Bat and 2500 Stubs
- 100 Points – Always Intense Icon and 2500 Stubs
There is no player reward for completing this program, but users will get a new profile icon.
To get to the 100 Point mark in the cleanest path, you should try to do the following:
- Complete the 16 Moments (48 pts.)
- Complete the Cover Athletes Showdown (25 pts.)
- Complete the five Parallel PXP Missions (27 pts. in total):
- Tally 250 PXP with Always Intense Players in Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, Events, Play vs. CPU, Mini Seasons, or Conquest (2 pts.)
- Tally 500 PXP with Always Intense Players in Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, Events, Play vs. CPU, Mini Seasons, or Conquest (3 pts.)
- Tally 1,000 PXP with Always Intense Players in Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, Events, Play vs. CPU, Mini Seasons, or Conquest (5 pts.)
- Tally 1,500 PXP with Always Intense Players in Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, Events, Play vs. CPU, Mini Seasons, or Conquest (7 pts.)
- Tally 2,000 PXP with Always Intense Players in Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, Events, Play vs. CPU, Mini Seasons, or Conquest (10 pts.)
Always Intense Players refer to players that can be found in Always Intense Choice Packs. Here’s a look at all the Always Intense players available, as of this writing:
Set 1
- 90 OVR Brad Hand
- 90 OVR Al Leiter
- 90 OVR Matt Chapman
- 91 OVR Juan Pierre
- 91 OVR Will Myers
- 95 OVR Brandon Crawford
- 95 OVR Tom Glavine
- 95 OVR Mookie Betts
Set 2
- 91 OVR Paul Goldschmidt
- 91 OVR Brock Holt
- 92 OVR Jorge Polanco
- 92 OVR Adam Duvall
- 92 OVR Lorenzo Cain
- 95 OVR Marcus Semien
- 95 OVR Nick Castellanos
- 95 OVR Brian Wilson
These players can be found on the marketplace, as well as through packs that can be obtained via this program, as well as the Future of the Franchise featured program.
Additionally, users can claim 10,000 XP toward the Future of the Franchise program, by completing this program. After obtaining the icon, go to ‘Collections’ at the Future of the Franchise program menu, and find the Always Intense collection. Enter the icon into the collection, and the XP will be awarded.