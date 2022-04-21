MLB The Show 22: How to complete the Cover Athletes Program

When MLB The Show 22 first released, San Diego Studios (SDS) added several 88 OVR Cover Athletes cards into Diamond Dynasty. These cards are Flashback and Legend items of former and current MLB players that were previously on the cover of an MLB The Show game. Originally, only players who pre-ordered either the MVP or Deluxe Edition of MLB The Show 22 had access to a Cover Athletes choice pack. That changed on April 21, as SDS released a special Cover Athletes program. The final reward for this program is a Choice Pack, where MLB The Show players can choose one of the Cover Athlete cards in the game, and keep the grind toward the 96 OVR Joe Mauer going.

So, how can you complete this Program? Let’s take a look.

To complete this Program in full, you will need to obtain 90 Points. Here are the rewards that can be obtained through this program:

10 Points – 500 Stubs

– 500 Stubs 20 Po i nts – MLB The Show 22 pack

i – MLB The Show 22 pack 30 Points – 500 Stubs

– 500 Stubs 40 Points – MLB The Show 22 pack

– MLB The Show 22 pack 50 Points – MLB The Show 22 pack (x3)

– MLB The Show 22 pack (x3) 60 Points – 1,000 Stubs

– 1,000 Stubs 70 Points – Headliners Set 1 Pack

– Headliners Set 1 Pack 80 Points – MLB The Show 22 pack (x5)

– MLB The Show 22 pack (x5) 90 Points – MLB The Show Cover Athletes Choice Pack and 1,000 Stubs

To get to the 90 Point mark in the cleanest path, you should try to do the following:

Complete the 13 Moments (39 pts.)

(39 pts.) Complete the Cover Athletes Showdown (25 pts.)

(25 pts.) Complete nine (27 pts.) of the 11 Parallel PXP Missions (33 pts. in total): Tally 500 PXP with Live Series or Cover Athlete Josh Donaldson in Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, Events, Play vs. CPU, Mini Seasons, or Conquest (3 pts.) Tally 500 PXP with Live Series or Cover Athlete Fernando Tatis Jr. in Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, Events, Play vs. CPU, Mini Seasons, or Conquest (3 pts.) Tally 500 PXP with Live Series or Cover Athlete Andrew McCutchen in Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, Events, Play vs. CPU, Mini Seasons, or Conquest (3 pts.) Tally 500 PXP with Live Series or Cover Athlete Aaron Judge in Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, Events, Play vs. CPU, Mini Seasons, or Conquest (3 pts.) Tally 500 PXP with Live Series or Cover Athlete Javier Baez in Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, Events, Play vs. CPU, Mini Seasons, or Conquest (3 pts.) Tally 500 PXP with Live Series or Cover Athlete Bryce Harper in Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, Events, Play vs. CPU, Mini Seasons, or Conquest (3 pts.) Tally 500 PXP with Live Series or Cover Athlete Miguel Cabrera in Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, Events, Play vs. CPU, Mini Seasons, or Conquest (3 pts.) Tally 500 PXP with Live Series or Cover Athlete Shohei Ohtani in Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, Events, Play vs. CPU, Mini Seasons, or Conquest (3 pts.) Tally 1,000 PXP with Twins players in Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, Events, Play vs. CPU, Mini Seasons, or Conquest (3 pts.) Tally 1,000 PXP with Red Sox players in Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, Events, Play vs. CPU, Mini Seasons, or Conquest (3 pts.) Tally 1,000 PXP with Mariners players in Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, Events, Play vs. CPU, Mini Seasons, or Conquest (3 pts.)

(27 pts.) (33 pts. in total):

If you want to see the stats for all the MLB The Show 22 cover athlete cards, check out our guide on the best players from the choice pack.

After hammering out the Moments and Showdowns, our advice is to head to Conquests with Live Series versions of the cover athletes, as well as Twins, Red Sox, and Mariners players. That way, you’ll be able to grind rather quickly — especially if you set the games to a low difficulty — and obtain some easy PXP Points.