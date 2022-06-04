MLB The Show 22: How to complete the Future of the Franchise WEST Conquest and all hidden rewards

On June 3, San Diego Studios launched the Future of the Franchise featured program in MLB The Show 22. It will be quite the grind to get XP, but a new Conquest that went live the same day should make it just a bit easier. So, how many teams need to be taken out, and what are the goals and rewards? Let’s take a look.

Map

Here’s a quick look at the map:

Screenshot by DoubleXP

This map features 10 MLB teams: the Rockies, Giants, Dodgers, Padres, Diamondbacks, Mariners, Athletics, Angels, Rangers, and Astros.

Related: MLB The Show 22: How to get 99 OVR George Brett

There are six goals for this map, and those are as follows:

Goal 1 – Acquire 100M fans (rewards are 150 Stubs, 250 XP, and 1980 Astros Home Jersey)

– Acquire 100M fans (rewards are 150 Stubs, 250 XP, and 1980 Astros Home Jersey) Goal 2 – Capture five enemy Strongholds (rewards are 500 Stubs, 500 XP, and five MLB The Show 22 packs)

– Capture five enemy Strongholds (rewards are 500 Stubs, 500 XP, and five MLB The Show 22 packs) Goal 3 – Conquer 100 territories (rewards are 150 Stubs, 250 XP, and Bat Skin)

– Conquer 100 territories (rewards are 150 Stubs, 250 XP, and Bat Skin) Goal 4 – Capture all AL team Strongholds (rewards are AL West Prospect Choice Pack, 500 Stubs, and 1000 XP)

– Capture all AL team Strongholds (rewards are AL West Prospect Choice Pack, 500 Stubs, and 1000 XP) Goal 5 – Acquire all NL team strongholds (rewards are NL West Prospect Choice Pack, 500 Stubs, and 1000 XP)

– Acquire all NL team strongholds (rewards are NL West Prospect Choice Pack, 500 Stubs, and 1000 XP) Goal 6 – Conquer all territories (rewards are 1500 Stubs, 2000 XP, and Big Dog Set 1 Choice Pack)

Here’s a look at all the hidden rewards in this map:

MLB The Show 22 pack (x3)

Headliners Set 6 Choice pack

Headliners Set 10 pack

Headliners Set 12 pack

Ballin’ is a Habit pack

500 Stubs

As mentioned earlier, this map is a part of the Future of the Franchise Featured Program. MLB The Show 22 users can obtain 30,000 XP for completing this Conquest.

This Conquest will expire on June 30.