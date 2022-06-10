MLB The Show 22 June Monthly Awards Program guide – How to complete it, Lightning Chris Sale, rewards, and more

Just a few days after the completion of the May Monthly Awards program, the June set has now begun to roll out in MLB The Show 22. This program will look a lot like the previous two Monthly Awards program, as this one includes a three-stage reward path, Moments, Missions, Collections, and two new Lightning rewards. We don’t know who the June Lightning player will be just yet, but we do know that the rewind one will be a 96 OVR player item of current Red Sox pitcher and former White Sox ace Chris Sale.

So, what exactly needs to be done for this? Let’s take a look.

How to complete June Monthly Awards Program guide

The June Monthly Awards Program guide is split up into stages. This is quite similar to the ones that went live in April and May.

In order to make progress in the stages, users must complete a number of Moments, Missions, and Collections. Since the June Monthly Awards players have not been added to the game, all that can be done at the moment is the Topps Now Weekly Moments that are added each week. As of 2022, these have been integrated into the Monthly Awards programs. Also, we should note that until those Monthly Awards players are added, users will not be able to move on to Stages 2 & 3.

Once the Monthly Awards players are added in June, this program will be updated with additional Moments, Missions, and Collections for all three Stages. These will most likely range from Moments with the Monthly Awards cards to completing collections and acquiring PXP Points with the Monthly Awards items.

Here’s a look at the tasks that need to be done, sorted by stage:

Stage 1

Complete Topps Now Moments (2 pts. each – 8 Moments in total (as of 6/10))

(2 pts. each – 8 Moments in total (as of 6/10)) Complete May Topps Now Collection (15 cards needed – 13 pts.)

More Topps Now Moments and new cards will be added to this stage on a weekly basis, leading up to the full release of the program. Players will not be able to move on until the Topps Now moments have been completed, and all the cards for the collection have been added and claimed.

Stage 2

Locked

Stage 3

Locked

Rewards

Here are the listing of rewards, sorted by stage:

Stage 1

4 Points – MLB The Show 22 pack

– MLB The Show 22 pack 6 Points – 500 Stubs

– 500 Stubs 8 Points – 90 OVR Topps Now Christopher Morel

– 90 OVR Topps Now Christopher Morel 10 Points – 90 OVR Topps Now Lane Thomas

– 90 OVR Topps Now Lane Thomas 12 Points – 90 OVR Topps Now Jameson Taillon

– 90 OVR Topps Now Jameson Taillon 14 Points – 90 OVR Topps Now Brendan Rodgers

– 90 OVR Topps Now Brendan Rodgers 16 Points – 90 OVR Topps Now Edward Cabrera

– 90 OVR Topps Now Edward Cabrera 18 Points – MLB The Show 22 pack

– MLB The Show 22 pack 20 Points – 500 Stubs

– 500 Stubs 24 Points – ?

– ? 26 Points – ?

– ? 28 Points – ?

– ? 30 Points – MLB The Show 22 pack

– MLB The Show 22 pack 32 Points – 500 Stubs

– 500 Stubs 36 Points – ?

– ? 38 Points – ?

– ? 40 Points – ?

– ? 42 Points – MLB The Show 22 pack (x2)

– MLB The Show 22 pack (x2) 44 Points – 1000 Stubs

– 1000 Stubs 48 Points – ?

– ? 50 Points – ?

– ? 52 Points – ?

– ? 54 Points – MLB The Show 22 pack (x2)

– MLB The Show 22 pack (x2) 56 Points – 1000 Stubs

– 1000 Stubs 60 Points – Ballin’ is a Habit pack (x2)

– Ballin’ is a Habit pack (x2) 65 Points – Red Lightning Bat Skin

If history is any indication, the mystery items in Stage 1 will be Topps Now players that will be added throughout the next few weeks. These Topps Now cards are sellable, but users will need to collect 14, in order to complete the collection that is a part of Stage 1.

Users must hit the 65 Point mark to move on to Stage 2.

Stage 2

70 Points – ?

– ? 85 Points – ?

– ? 100 Points – ?

– ? 125 Points – ?

– ? 150 Points – 96 OVR Lightning Chris Sale

– 96 OVR Lightning Chris Sale 175 Points – ?

Here’s a look at the stats for Lightning Chris Sale:

Screenshot by DoubleXP

As far as additional rewards go, we’ll know more once that June Monthly Awards players are added next month. Stage 2 in April and May included all of the Monthly Awards players for that month, including the Lightning card. Both the 96 OVR Chris Sale, and the June 2022 Lightning player, can be unlocked in July, once the Monthly Awards players are added.

Stage 3

185 Points – ?

– ? 195 Points – ?

– ? 205 Points – ?

– ? 215 Points – ?

These mystery rewards will most likely be Choice Pack featuring untradeable Monthly Awards players.