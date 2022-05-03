MLB The Show 22: How to complete the “Should have stretched first” and “Maybe I should try a new bat” Mystery Mission goals in Mini Seasons? (May 2022)

MLB The Show 22 has changed the Diamond Dynasty formula with Mini Seasons. Mini Seasons allow Diamond Dynasty players to face the CPU in a condensed, 28-game regular season format. In addition to regular rewards, users can also attempt to get a Mystery reward via completing a special Mystery Mission. So, what’s the mission for this month? Let’s take a look.

For May, there are two separate Mystery Missions. One is to get caught stealing 10 times in Mini Seasons play. The second is the ground into six double plays.

So, what’s the best way to get this done? Well, these missions do reward playing bad this time around, but that’s actually fine for a reason. There is a bonus mission that tasks players to record 20 stolen bases while playing on All-Star difficulty or higher. To complete that mission, you will need to run on the basepaths. If you want, you can intentionally send players with slow speed to get thrown out on purpose. Or, you could just send fast players while on the bases every time. Sometimes, the steal attempt will be successful. And if it’s not, it will just add progress towards the mystery goal.

The ground ball missions should not be terribly difficult to complete if you are playing on All-Star or higher. It’s much easier to hit ground balls, as opposed to deep fly balls and line drives in the higher difficulties.

Users who complete both will receive a MLB The Show 22 pack and a Bat Skin Choice Pack.

This goal will expire on May 31 at 3 PM ET.