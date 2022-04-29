Mobile Legends: Bang Bang redeem codes (May 2022)

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang offers its players a bunch of in-game items, including heroes, skins, and more, to not only help them secure a win but also increase the aesthetics. These can be unlocked by leveling up, completing various missions and challenges, or spending Diamonds.

Now, spending real money is not a practical option for everyone, and thus, redeem codes are one of the best ways to get free in-game items. We have prepared a list of the latest Mobile Legends: Bang Bang redeem codes that will be updated regularly.

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Redeem Codes

Mobile Legends redeem codes can be found on its official Reddit page or discord server, but remember that some redeem codes are account-specific and might not work for everyone. Also, try to redeem them as soon as possible, as they expire after a certain amount of time.

Here is the list of the latest codes available as of the publication date on this post:

6h7p7k359mty22ftw

h8c2fn8zw3tx22fu4

ubevlj9rr

v7w9dxmcxyhm22feu

49ats258y2zd22fmx

2rephr3g5nr422fn2

xfzzdxp69ja922eze

cek4ntye649n22fmj

btd2q39kn28j22fmh

fndv8edb2jb422ff4

prqmgy6x2aa422ezd

y667rnt24fh222ff5

eaksuy228c

webelieve

HOLAMLBB (new players only)

How to redeem Mobile Legends codes

Image via Moonton