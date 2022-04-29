Mobile Legends: Bang Bang redeem codes (May 2022)
No need to spend Diamonds in the game.
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang offers its players a bunch of in-game items, including heroes, skins, and more, to not only help them secure a win but also increase the aesthetics. These can be unlocked by leveling up, completing various missions and challenges, or spending Diamonds.
Now, spending real money is not a practical option for everyone, and thus, redeem codes are one of the best ways to get free in-game items. We have prepared a list of the latest Mobile Legends: Bang Bang redeem codes that will be updated regularly.
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Redeem Codes
Mobile Legends redeem codes can be found on its official Reddit page or discord server, but remember that some redeem codes are account-specific and might not work for everyone. Also, try to redeem them as soon as possible, as they expire after a certain amount of time.
Here is the list of the latest codes available as of the publication date on this post:
- 6h7p7k359mty22ftw
- h8c2fn8zw3tx22fu4
- ubevlj9rr
- v7w9dxmcxyhm22feu
- 49ats258y2zd22fmx
- 2rephr3g5nr422fn2
- xfzzdxp69ja922eze
- cek4ntye649n22fmj
- btd2q39kn28j22fmh
- fndv8edb2jb422ff4
- prqmgy6x2aa422ezd
- y667rnt24fh222ff5
- eaksuy228c
- webelieve
- HOLAMLBB (new players only)
How to redeem Mobile Legends codes
- Open Mobile Legends on your device and go to the profile section present at the main screen’s top left corner.
- Note down your ID and close the game.
- Now, go to Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Redemption Center.
- Enter your ID and Redeem Code in their respective boxes.
- Then, click on the Send option to receive the verification code in your in-game mailbox.
- Enter the verification code and click on the Redeem button.
- Now, open Mobile Legends again and check your in-game mailbox to collect your reward.