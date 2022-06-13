My Hero Academia: The Strongest Hero character tier list (June 2022)

My Hero Academia: The Strongest Hero allows you to control various characters from the My Hero Academia anime. These characters have a unique series of powers that make them different from one another. In the show, a character’s power is only held back by their character, but in The Strongest Hero, there are several more stats and talents you have to think about when picking a team.

You’ll primarily be using these characters in PvP and PvE. These scenarios vary because a good character in PvE may not be as good in PvP, although those in PvP are typically pretty decent against the AI. We’re going to create this tier list to give new players an idea of what characters they should consider using PvP. This can be a significant disconnect when you first start the game. Even though a hero’s powers are excellent against a small group of AI, they can bypass these attacks and remain extensively aggressive during a fight when fighting another player.

We’ve updated this list to reflect every new character as they’re released to the game, giving you a good idea of how they compare to the current choices.

PvP Tier List

These are some of the best PvP characters you can use in The Strongest Hero and who you should typically use whenever fighting against another player in real-time PvP combat.

Tier Character S All Might, Endeavor, Fumikage Tokoyami, Hawks, Shota Aizawa, WHM Midoriya, and WHM Todoroki A Eijiro Kirishima, Hawks, Izuku Midoriya, Nejire Hado, Shoto Todoroki, Stain, Tomura Shigaraki, and WHM Katsuki Bakugo B Dabi, Denki Kaminari, Katsuki Bakugo, Ochaco Uraraka, and Momo Yaoyorozu C Mashirao, Ojiro, Minoru Mineta and Tsuyu Asui D Tenya Iida

Many top heroes are extremely good at closing the distance between you and the enemy during a PvP fight. Aizawa is superb at pulling an enemy into his range and spamming his attacks, making him hard to deal with. All Might is excellent at rushing at an enemy, closing the distance within a few seconds. Tokoyami is unique in the S list because his attacks keep him at a medium distance. While his attacks can be canceled if an enemy is quick enough, many miss this opportunity, allowing him to deal a good amount of damage.

Hawks, WHM Midoriya, and WHM Todoroki are excellent at keeping their enemies at a distance, and they’re able to close in quickly to rush an opponent. We recommend grabbing these characters, but they’re difficult to pull and use some of their more powerful abilities in the game.

Moving over to the A tier, Kirishima is a good choice because of his ability to counter. You’ll be able to prevent an enemy from landing a solid attack, enabling him to bring it back around against them, switching the combat to his favor. Midoriya is among one the few combatants who can quickly close the distance using Shoot Style. However, because everyone almost always has him, he’s relatively predictable. Todoroki’s freezing attacks are helpful in stopping an enemy in their tracks, allowing him to land many of his attacks in quick succession.

Moving down the list, all of the B and C tier list characters are pretty solid. They’re not amazing, like those above them, but you’ll be able to secure a handful of wins with them. You don’t want to use them as your first character, but they make suitable switches if you can land enough combos during a battle.

The last character in the list, Iida, is among the worst characters in PvP combat because of how wild and fierce his attacks are. He moves around the battle so much that it’s easy to miss many of his attacks, making him unreliable and not someone you want to use in PvP.

PvE Tier List

These are some of the best PvE characters you can use in The Strongest Hero. Of course, these vary from PvP combat, but it’s not as complicated, and so long as your characters are leveled up high enough, they should be fine to use in most situations.

Tier Character S All Might, Endeavor, Eijiro Kirishima, Izuku Midoriya, and Shoto Todoroki A Denki Kaminari, Fumikage Tokoyami, Hawks, Katsuki Bakugo, Stain, Shota Aizawa, Tomura Shigaraki, WHM Izuku Midoriya, WHM Shoto Todoroki, and WHM Katsuki Bakugo B Dabi, Mashirao Ojiro, Momo Yaoyorozu, Nejire Hado, Ochaco Uraraka, and Tenya lida C Minoru Mineta and Tsuyu Asui D

When it comes to PvE, you want to focus on performing as much damage as possible. It would help if you didn’t have to worry about the AI overplaying, as you can dodge most of their attacks pretty quickly. The more damage you can do to multiple opponents at once, the better you’ll be for a majority of the missions and activities in The Strongest Hero.

You can experiment a lot more in PvE. However, when it comes to PvP, you want your first character to be able to close the distance with your opponent and keep them locked in like Aizawa can do, and pair them with someone like Bakugo or Tokoyami. They can do a good amount of damage in a short amount of time when you swap them into the fight.