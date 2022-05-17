My Name is Mayo 3 – All Trophies and Platinum Trophy Guide

If you’re a trophy collector who has picked up some platinum trophies in the My Name is Mayo games, well you’re in luck as the next game in the series, My Name is Mayo 3 just launched today. The third entry in this trophy collecting trilogy has a total of 51 trophies. A large majority of the trophies are bronze but there are a couple of gold and silver ones to earn along the way. Similar to past entries, it won’t take too long as it will take an estimated one to two hours to get the platinum. The full list of My Name is Mayo 3’s trophies are listed below, so check it out.

Platinum Trophy (1)

My Name is Mayo – The Third!: Spend time with the people you love (acquire all the trophies)

Gold Trophies (3)

It’s itchy now… : Alone… yet again (Hit this 350 times)

: Alone… yet again (Hit this 350 times) Now what…? : Unlock all stories

: Unlock all stories End of a journey: Reach the final mile

Silver Trophies (5)

Crows know what you did… : Crows are cute (Hit 5,000 times)

: Crows are cute (Hit 5,000 times) Creamy and tangy, oh my! : The secret ingredient that simply does it all! (Hit 7,000 times)

: The secret ingredient that simply does it all! (Hit 7,000 times) Could it be worse? : Memory holed… (Hit this 250 times)

: Memory holed… (Hit this 250 times) Something down my spine : Popularity… (Hit this 400 times)

: Popularity… (Hit this 400 times) New perspective: Reach the eight mile

Bronze Trophies (42)