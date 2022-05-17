My Name is Mayo 3 – All Trophies and Platinum Trophy Guide
Takes an estimate one to two hours to earn every trophy.
If you’re a trophy collector who has picked up some platinum trophies in the My Name is Mayo games, well you’re in luck as the next game in the series, My Name is Mayo 3 just launched today. The third entry in this trophy collecting trilogy has a total of 51 trophies. A large majority of the trophies are bronze but there are a couple of gold and silver ones to earn along the way. Similar to past entries, it won’t take too long as it will take an estimated one to two hours to get the platinum. The full list of My Name is Mayo 3’s trophies are listed below, so check it out.
Platinum Trophy (1)
- My Name is Mayo – The Third!: Spend time with the people you love (acquire all the trophies)
Gold Trophies (3)
- It’s itchy now…: Alone… yet again (Hit this 350 times)
- Now what…?: Unlock all stories
- End of a journey: Reach the final mile
Silver Trophies (5)
- Crows know what you did…: Crows are cute (Hit 5,000 times)
- Creamy and tangy, oh my!: The secret ingredient that simply does it all! (Hit 7,000 times)
- Could it be worse?: Memory holed… (Hit this 250 times)
- Something down my spine: Popularity… (Hit this 400 times)
- New perspective: Reach the eight mile
Bronze Trophies (42)
- Hummm: Hit the Mayo 10 times
- Moon shake!: Earthquakes but not on earth (Hit 50 times!)
- Oh stop it you!: Red-faced (Hit 100 times)
- Mighty blader: Long time no pee (Hit 500 times)
- Rabbits are tough cookies: Fluffy on the outside, tough on the inside (Hit 750 times)
- Not funny, didn’t laugh: Was that a joke? (Hit this 1500 times)
- Extra thick: That fact’s a bit dodgy, mate… (Hit 2000 times)
- Nose watcher: Watchin’ the ol’ snout (Hit 4000 times)
- Is loneliness my fate?: Hit the Mayo 40 times
- Pizza and love: Just me, myself and pizza (Hit this 115 times)
- Goth chick!: Surprise delivery (Hit this 75 times)
- The dark kiss: Order pizza, get the girl (Hit this 150 times)
- Are you going to eat that?: Down to get lucky (Hit this 125 times)
- Is this finally true love?: Walk for a pizza dis gal (Hit this 200 times)
- A lick of luck!: After a deadly stroll (Hit this 200 times)
- Hitting a home run!: Hitting to 3rd base. (Hit this 300 times)
- Dreams were made of that: Hit the Mayo 150 times
- Quitting the dream AGAIN: Disillusioned again (Hit this 75 times)
- Watching away the hours: Trashed dreams (Hit this 200 times)
- Set on “do not disturb”: Fun videos are not fun (Hit this 100 times)
- Getting influenced?: Waiting for a new calling (Hit this 300 times)
- Start of a new life!: Radical new idea (Hit this 150 times)
- The video froze up: Setting up to the max! (Hit this 300 times)
- Onto fame and glory!: Gaslighted! (Hit this 200 times)
- Starting to hear voices, maaan…: Cooked up (Hit this 300 times)
- Pizza time with a goof!: Lonely for too long again (Hit this 150 times)
- Floor meals are the best: Ready to mingle (Hit this 200 times)
- Off to meet the pizza!: Special pizza! (Hit this 150 times)
- Awful lot of talking with no brains: Sun be hittin’ differently (Hit this 200 times)
- Yellow bricked lanes: New friend! (Hit this 150 times)
- I shall take the heart: City lookin’ different (Hit this 250 times)
- Courage doesn’t always roar: Setting up a real party (Hit this 200 times)
- Wicked itch for pizza: Getting the gang together (Hit this 250 times)
- There’s no place like home?: Always had the power (Hit this 300 times)
- A new start: Start the journey
- First mile down: Reach the first mile
- Storm in the head: Reach the second mile
- High experience: Reach the third mile
- A trip and a half: Reach the fourth mile
- Fun memories: Reach the fifth mile
- Impossibilities: Reach the sixth mile
- Acceptance: Reach the seventh mile