NBA 2K Mobile Codes (May 2022)
Going hard in the paint.
NBA 2k Mobile is just like the real NBA, only instead of huge stadiums filled with people, you can play basketball from the comfort of your phone. You can take on other players from all around the world, collect your favorite NBA players, and try skill tests that will decide who really is the best player out there. You can also get some free stuff, which is always nice.
Like many other mobile games, NBA 2k can have some free codes from time to time. You can find a list of any active codes below.
How to redeem NBA 2k Mobile codes
To redeem NBA 2k Mobile codes simply open the main menu, select the Redeem option beneath the Store button, then enter the code. Hit Redeem and that’s it, you are good to go.
All active codes
- mvpdrose
Expired NBA 2K Mobile codes
- JORDAN23 – Michael Jordan card and 2x Energy Recharge
- GYROSTEP
- JRUESUMMER – Receive Jrue’s Summer card.
- SHOWTIME – Get a Magic Johnson’s card.
- THEBIGCACTUS – Receive Shaq’s card.
- KPPLAYOFFS – Receive a Porzingis’ theme card and two event energy chargers.
- ELGINBAYLOR – Get an Elgin Baylor’s card.
- CP3PHOENIX – Get Chris Paul’s card.
- EMERALDKLAY – Redeem to get Klay Thompson’s card.
- JIMMYBUCKETS – Get a Jimmy Butler code.
- ADFIRSTCHIP – Get an Onyx Anthony Davis.
- MAMBAFOREVER – Get an Onyx Kobe Bryant.
- VINSANITY – Receive Amethyst Vince Carter and two Energy Recharges.
- CURRYFAM – Get Emerald Dell Curry, Ruby Stephen Curry, and Gold Seth Curry.
- RUBYJOKER – Receive Ruby Nikola Jokic and two Energy Recharges.
- HOODIEMELO – Get a Sapphire Carmelo Anthony and Hooded Sweater that can be used in the MyPlayer game mode.
- ZIONDEBUT – Get a Sapphire Zion Williamson and two Small Generic Chargers.
- DAMEDOLLA – Get Emerald Damian Lillard and 10 Standard Gear Keys.
- GREEKFREAKMVP – Receive Emerald Giannis Antetokounmpo and a Small Generic Charger.
- BEARDISBACK – Get a Gold James Harden.
- COMMUNITY-EVO: Get a Evolution Channing Frye, Latrell Sprewell, or Jrue Holiday.
- CMNTY-YK9AK-G2JW7-92WC3-8XGND – Receive two Free Wheel Spins.
- #2KTVHeadTie – Get a 2KTV Headband.
- HZ84F-HG82V-WPD76-37AYT-921DW – Receive up to three tokens.
- THANKYOUMYTEAMCOMMUNITY – Receive Tokens, a League Pack or MT.