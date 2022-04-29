NBA 2K Mobile Codes (May 2022)

NBA 2k Mobile is just like the real NBA, only instead of huge stadiums filled with people, you can play basketball from the comfort of your phone. You can take on other players from all around the world, collect your favorite NBA players, and try skill tests that will decide who really is the best player out there. You can also get some free stuff, which is always nice.

Like many other mobile games, NBA 2k can have some free codes from time to time. You can find a list of any active codes below.

How to redeem NBA 2k Mobile codes

To redeem NBA 2k Mobile codes simply open the main menu, select the Redeem option beneath the Store button, then enter the code. Hit Redeem and that’s it, you are good to go.

All active codes

mvpdrose

Expired NBA 2K Mobile codes

JORDAN23 – Michael Jordan card and 2x Energy Recharge