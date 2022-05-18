NBA 2K22: How to complete Playoffs Conference Finals Agenda Challenge

May 17 was the kickoff date for the NBA Playoffs Conference Finals. The Miami Heat and Boston Celtics had the pleasure of starting off the festivities and will be joined by the Dallas Mavericks and Golden State Warriors on May 18. As it did with the Play-In Tournament, First Round, and Conference Semifinals, NBA 2K22 is adding daily Agendas for players to complete that will eventually result in a few top-rated players based on which team advances to the NBA Finals. The Agendas start on May 18 and could run through May 30 if Dallas and Golden State go to a seventh game. Let’s take a look at what you need to do to stay up with the Agenda releases.

How to complete Playoffs Conference Finals Agenda Challenge

As we’ve mentioned in the other ongoing Agenda sets, you’ll want to keep up with these daily releases. It becomes overwhelming quickly if you leave it all until the last second. Based on the past few sets, we expect you’ll need to complete around 16 Agendas to finish out the set, with around two new challenges being added after each game. We’ll update this list as more are added, but here are the two challenges that are currently available:

Score 41 points and get 5 assists with Playoff Rewards Jimmy Butler in a game (Reward is 5 Tokens)

Get 4 steals with Playoff Rewards Jimmy Butler over multiple games (Reward is Lockdown Defender Award Pack)

From May 18, you’ll need to have completed the other Playoff Rewards set as some of the challenges require players from those Agendas. That can be a big time sink if you’re not keeping current with the Agendas but is worth it considering the players you can get. With a new season pass kicking off on May 20, now is a great time to get into MyTeam and start knocking out these challenges.