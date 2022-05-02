NBA 2K22: How to complete Playoffs Conference Semifinals Agenda Challenge

On April 29, the NBA Playoffs finished off Round 1, which meant NBA 2K22 players who have kept up with the Round 1 Agenda Challenge have access to eight new, high-rated cards. The Playoffs don’t stop though, and 2K has already moved on to the Conference Semifinals. This Agenda Challenge started on May 2 and could run through May 16 if the Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies go to seven games. We’ll keep this guide updated with all of the new challenges, but let’s take a look at everything that’s available now.

How to complete Playoffs Conference Semifinals Agenda Challenge

For the last set of challenges, there were 40 that players had to complete. Since there are fewer teams still in the Playoffs, we assume that number won’t be quite so high, but we could be proven wrong. For now, there are 2 Agendas to complete. You’ll want to keep up with these so you’re not being forced to complete them all at once. Here they all are:

Score 24 points with any Giannis Antetokounmpo in a game (Reward is 5 Tokens)

Score 31 points with Playoff Rewards Jordan Poole in a game (Reward is Shoe Boost Pack)

As you can see, from May 2, we already need to have Playoff Rewards cards from Round 1. If you haven’t completed those already, you’ll have some work in front of you. There are 40 total challenges to complete, making it a bit daunting. You can see why we recommend keeping up with this challenge as 2K drops new Agendas after each game.

With how 2K has set the precedent, we assume this will end with four new cards from the teams that win their series. Given that the previous set had four Dark Matters and four Galaxy Opals, we would guess this set will have four Dark Matters, but 2K has yet to give us an official response on that information.