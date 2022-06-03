NBA 2K22: How to complete the Playoffs Finals Agenda Challenge

On June 2, the real-world NBA Finals kicked off with the Boston Celtics topping the Golden State Warriors in a remarkable comeback victory. As with each round of the Playoffs, 2K Sports is celebrating each game in NBA 2K22 with new Agenda Challenges to complete. Once the Finals are over, players who’ve completed all of the Agendas will earn at least one new 99 OVR Dark Matter card from the winning team. We would assume this player will be whoever wins the Finals MVP, but 2K Sports won’t show its hand until the series is over. Let’s take a look at all of the Agendas you’ll need to complete.

How to complete the Playoffs Finals Agenda Challenge

Currently, there are four Agendas to complete in the game. More will be added after each game. Considering that four were added after the first game, that could mean we’ll get four new Agendas after each game. If the series goes all the way to seven games, that would make for 24 total Agendas. As you can probably guess, our advice is to keep up to date with these Agendas as they release so that you don’t fall behind and have to play catchup. Here they all are:

Make 6 3-pointers with a 75% 3P% or better with Playoff Rewards Al Horford in a game (Reward is Sharpshooter Badge Pack)

Score 24 points and get 7 rebounds with Playoff Rewards Jaylen Brown in a game (Reward is 5 Tokens)

Play 15 minutes and have 0 turnovers with Playoff Rewards Marcus Smart in a game (Reward is Badge Award Pack)

Score 21 points and get 3 assists with Playoff Rewards Derrick White in a game (Reward is Shoe boost Pack)

From the first set of Agendas, you’ll need to have the previous Playoff Rewards. That means completing several other Agendas in the Conference Finals, Conference Semifinals, First Round, and Play-In Tournament. If you haven’t been keeping up, that’s a lot of challenges to complete, but thankfully they can be tackled in any mode. Just use one of the early Domination games and play on Rookie to get these wrapped up relatively quickly.

These Agendas will wrap up as soon as the real-world Finals do. If the series goes to seven games, that would have the set wrapping up on June 20. Fortunately, none of the other Agendas have expired, so we don’t expect this one to either. While we’d still recommend keeping up with the Agendas, that also means you’re free to take your time.