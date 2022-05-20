NBA 2K22 MyTeam: Season 7 Return of Heroes rewards – All levels, items, and more

Heroes assemble!

Image via 2K Sports

On May 20, 2K Sports kicked off the seventh season of NBA 2K22 in MyTeam and MyCareer. That means a host of new in-game items for players to earn, including several new top-rated cards. Season 7 brings back the popular Heroes theme from NBA 2K21, giving the cards a superhero tinge. As always, the season pass is chock full of stuff you’ll earn over the course of six weeks. Let’s take a look at every reward in the season pass, as well as all of the cards you can earn by playing the different modes in MyTeam.

NBA 2K22 MyTeam: Season 7 Return of Heroes rewards

LevelXPReward
1098 OVR Galaxy Opal Zion Williamson
2350Return of Heroes Shoe Boost Pack
34301 Token
4520Slasher Badge Pack
5620Ascension Board
6740Standard Dynamic Ratings League Award Pack
789090 OVR Amethyst Stacey Augmon
81,0753 Tokens
91,300Glass Cleaner Badge Pack
101,550Season 7 Ball
111,850Ascension Board
122,230Post Scorer Badge Pack
132,68092 OVR Diamond Ronald Murray
143,200Standard Dynamic Ratings League Award Pack
153,850Lockdown Defender Badge Pack
164,6205 Tokens
175,540Standard Dynamic Ratings League Award Pack
186,500Shot Creator Award Pack
197,860Ascension Board
209,19094 OVR Diamond Leon Powe
2110,560Sharpshooter Award Pack
2212,150Ascension Board
2313,970Deluxe Dynamic Ratings League Award Pack
2416,06096 OVR Pink Diamond Donyell Marshall
2518,47010 Tokens
2621,250Ascension Board
2724,430Fan Favorites Award Pack
2828,10098 OVR Galaxy Opal Austin Carr
2932,200Return of Heroes Diamond Shoe Pack
3036,740Ascension Board
3141,60030 Tokens
3247,140Supernova Deluxe Award Pack
3355,64099 OVR Dark Matter Mike Conley
3465,000Return of Heroes Diamond Shoe Boosts Pack
3575,000Ascension Board
3686,00050 Tokens
3799,000Diamond Contracts
38114,000Return of Heroes Diamond Consumables Pack
39131,000Return of Heroes HOF Badge Option Pack
40150,00099 OVR Dark Matter Invincible Anthony Edwards

NBA 2K22 MyTeam Season 7: Return of Heroes reward cards

Outside of the season pass, there are several new cards for players to earn or unlock across the various modes in MyTeam. Here they all are, along with where you’ll earn them:

  • 99 OVR Dark Matter Invincible Tim Hardaway – Season Rewind Domination
  • 99 OVR Dark Matter Fernando Martin – Clutch Time Wins Reward
  • 99 OVR Dark Matter Gilbert Arenas – Clutch Time Wheelspin Reward
  • 99 OVR Dark Matter Moses Malone – Draft Reward
  • 99 OVR Dark Matter Michael Finley – Unlimited Reward
  • 99 OVR Dark Matter Joe Dumars – Ascension Reward
  • 99 OVR Dark Matter LaMarcus Aldridge – Triple Threat Vault Reward
  • 99 OVR Dark Matter Jamaal Wilkes – Triple Threat Online Reward
  • 99 OVR Dark Matter Sam Cassell – Exchange Reward
  • 99 OVR Dark Matter Oscar Robertson – Token Market Reward
  • 99 OVR Dark Matter Antawn Jamison – Token Market Reward
  • 99 OVR Dark Matter Bob Lainer – Triple Threat Wins Reward
  • 98 OVR Galaxy Opal Paul Westphal – Clutch Time Reward
  • 98 OVR Galaxy Opal Hassan Whiteside – Token Market Reward
  • 97 OVR Galaxy Opal Adrian Dantley – Token Market Reward
  • 96 OVR Pink Diamond Danny Green – Clutch Time Reward
  • 94 OVR Diamond A.C. Green – Exchange Reward
  • 91 OVR Amethyst Zach Lavine – Exchange Reward

This season expires on July 1.

© 2022, DoubleXP. All rights reserved