NBA 2K22 MyTeam: Season 7 Return of Heroes rewards – All levels, items, and more
Heroes assemble!
On May 20, 2K Sports kicked off the seventh season of NBA 2K22 in MyTeam and MyCareer. That means a host of new in-game items for players to earn, including several new top-rated cards. Season 7 brings back the popular Heroes theme from NBA 2K21, giving the cards a superhero tinge. As always, the season pass is chock full of stuff you’ll earn over the course of six weeks. Let’s take a look at every reward in the season pass, as well as all of the cards you can earn by playing the different modes in MyTeam.
NBA 2K22 MyTeam: Season 7 Return of Heroes rewards
|Level
|XP
|Reward
|1
|0
|98 OVR Galaxy Opal Zion Williamson
|2
|350
|Return of Heroes Shoe Boost Pack
|3
|430
|1 Token
|4
|520
|Slasher Badge Pack
|5
|620
|Ascension Board
|6
|740
|Standard Dynamic Ratings League Award Pack
|7
|890
|90 OVR Amethyst Stacey Augmon
|8
|1,075
|3 Tokens
|9
|1,300
|Glass Cleaner Badge Pack
|10
|1,550
|Season 7 Ball
|11
|1,850
|Ascension Board
|12
|2,230
|Post Scorer Badge Pack
|13
|2,680
|92 OVR Diamond Ronald Murray
|14
|3,200
|Standard Dynamic Ratings League Award Pack
|15
|3,850
|Lockdown Defender Badge Pack
|16
|4,620
|5 Tokens
|17
|5,540
|Standard Dynamic Ratings League Award Pack
|18
|6,500
|Shot Creator Award Pack
|19
|7,860
|Ascension Board
|20
|9,190
|94 OVR Diamond Leon Powe
|21
|10,560
|Sharpshooter Award Pack
|22
|12,150
|Ascension Board
|23
|13,970
|Deluxe Dynamic Ratings League Award Pack
|24
|16,060
|96 OVR Pink Diamond Donyell Marshall
|25
|18,470
|10 Tokens
|26
|21,250
|Ascension Board
|27
|24,430
|Fan Favorites Award Pack
|28
|28,100
|98 OVR Galaxy Opal Austin Carr
|29
|32,200
|Return of Heroes Diamond Shoe Pack
|30
|36,740
|Ascension Board
|31
|41,600
|30 Tokens
|32
|47,140
|Supernova Deluxe Award Pack
|33
|55,640
|99 OVR Dark Matter Mike Conley
|34
|65,000
|Return of Heroes Diamond Shoe Boosts Pack
|35
|75,000
|Ascension Board
|36
|86,000
|50 Tokens
|37
|99,000
|Diamond Contracts
|38
|114,000
|Return of Heroes Diamond Consumables Pack
|39
|131,000
|Return of Heroes HOF Badge Option Pack
|40
|150,000
|99 OVR Dark Matter Invincible Anthony Edwards
NBA 2K22 MyTeam Season 7: Return of Heroes reward cards
Outside of the season pass, there are several new cards for players to earn or unlock across the various modes in MyTeam. Here they all are, along with where you’ll earn them:
- 99 OVR Dark Matter Invincible Tim Hardaway – Season Rewind Domination
- 99 OVR Dark Matter Fernando Martin – Clutch Time Wins Reward
- 99 OVR Dark Matter Gilbert Arenas – Clutch Time Wheelspin Reward
- 99 OVR Dark Matter Moses Malone – Draft Reward
- 99 OVR Dark Matter Michael Finley – Unlimited Reward
- 99 OVR Dark Matter Joe Dumars – Ascension Reward
- 99 OVR Dark Matter LaMarcus Aldridge – Triple Threat Vault Reward
- 99 OVR Dark Matter Jamaal Wilkes – Triple Threat Online Reward
- 99 OVR Dark Matter Sam Cassell – Exchange Reward
- 99 OVR Dark Matter Oscar Robertson – Token Market Reward
- 99 OVR Dark Matter Antawn Jamison – Token Market Reward
- 99 OVR Dark Matter Bob Lainer – Triple Threat Wins Reward
- 98 OVR Galaxy Opal Paul Westphal – Clutch Time Reward
- 98 OVR Galaxy Opal Hassan Whiteside – Token Market Reward
- 97 OVR Galaxy Opal Adrian Dantley – Token Market Reward
- 96 OVR Pink Diamond Danny Green – Clutch Time Reward
- 94 OVR Diamond A.C. Green – Exchange Reward
- 91 OVR Amethyst Zach Lavine – Exchange Reward
This season expires on July 1.