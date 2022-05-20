NBA 2K22 MyTeam: Season 7 Return of Heroes rewards – All levels, items, and more

On May 20, 2K Sports kicked off the seventh season of NBA 2K22 in MyTeam and MyCareer. That means a host of new in-game items for players to earn, including several new top-rated cards. Season 7 brings back the popular Heroes theme from NBA 2K21, giving the cards a superhero tinge. As always, the season pass is chock full of stuff you’ll earn over the course of six weeks. Let’s take a look at every reward in the season pass, as well as all of the cards you can earn by playing the different modes in MyTeam.

NBA 2K22 MyTeam: Season 7 Return of Heroes rewards

Level XP Reward 1 0 98 OVR Galaxy Opal Zion Williamson 2 350 Return of Heroes Shoe Boost Pack 3 430 1 Token 4 520 Slasher Badge Pack 5 620 Ascension Board 6 740 Standard Dynamic Ratings League Award Pack 7 890 90 OVR Amethyst Stacey Augmon 8 1,075 3 Tokens 9 1,300 Glass Cleaner Badge Pack 10 1,550 Season 7 Ball 11 1,850 Ascension Board 12 2,230 Post Scorer Badge Pack 13 2,680 92 OVR Diamond Ronald Murray 14 3,200 Standard Dynamic Ratings League Award Pack 15 3,850 Lockdown Defender Badge Pack 16 4,620 5 Tokens 17 5,540 Standard Dynamic Ratings League Award Pack 18 6,500 Shot Creator Award Pack 19 7,860 Ascension Board 20 9,190 94 OVR Diamond Leon Powe 21 10,560 Sharpshooter Award Pack 22 12,150 Ascension Board 23 13,970 Deluxe Dynamic Ratings League Award Pack 24 16,060 96 OVR Pink Diamond Donyell Marshall 25 18,470 10 Tokens 26 21,250 Ascension Board 27 24,430 Fan Favorites Award Pack 28 28,100 98 OVR Galaxy Opal Austin Carr 29 32,200 Return of Heroes Diamond Shoe Pack 30 36,740 Ascension Board 31 41,600 30 Tokens 32 47,140 Supernova Deluxe Award Pack 33 55,640 99 OVR Dark Matter Mike Conley 34 65,000 Return of Heroes Diamond Shoe Boosts Pack 35 75,000 Ascension Board 36 86,000 50 Tokens 37 99,000 Diamond Contracts 38 114,000 Return of Heroes Diamond Consumables Pack 39 131,000 Return of Heroes HOF Badge Option Pack 40 150,000 99 OVR Dark Matter Invincible Anthony Edwards

NBA 2K22 MyTeam Season 7: Return of Heroes reward cards

Outside of the season pass, there are several new cards for players to earn or unlock across the various modes in MyTeam. Here they all are, along with where you’ll earn them:

99 OVR Dark Matter Invincible Tim Hardaway – Season Rewind Domination

99 OVR Dark Matter Fernando Martin – Clutch Time Wins Reward

99 OVR Dark Matter Gilbert Arenas – Clutch Time Wheelspin Reward

99 OVR Dark Matter Moses Malone – Draft Reward

99 OVR Dark Matter Michael Finley – Unlimited Reward

99 OVR Dark Matter Joe Dumars – Ascension Reward

99 OVR Dark Matter LaMarcus Aldridge – Triple Threat Vault Reward

99 OVR Dark Matter Jamaal Wilkes – Triple Threat Online Reward

99 OVR Dark Matter Sam Cassell – Exchange Reward

99 OVR Dark Matter Oscar Robertson – Token Market Reward

99 OVR Dark Matter Antawn Jamison – Token Market Reward

99 OVR Dark Matter Bob Lainer – Triple Threat Wins Reward

98 OVR Galaxy Opal Paul Westphal – Clutch Time Reward

98 OVR Galaxy Opal Hassan Whiteside – Token Market Reward

97 OVR Galaxy Opal Adrian Dantley – Token Market Reward

96 OVR Pink Diamond Danny Green – Clutch Time Reward

94 OVR Diamond A.C. Green – Exchange Reward

91 OVR Amethyst Zach Lavine – Exchange Reward

This season expires on July 1.