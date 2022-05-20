NBA 2K22 The City and MyPlayer: Season 7 Return of Heroes rewards – All levels, items, and more
Get into the action for Season 7 with these rewards.
Season 7: Return of Heroes of NBA 2K22 launched on May 20. This new season, much likes others, features a wide variety of different clothing options, MyPlayer upgrades, and rewards that can be used in MyTeam. This season also features another special reward at Level 40, and that is a jetpack that can be used in The City. But what else can be obtained in the Return of Heroes? Let’s take a look at the list.
All NBA 2K22 The City: Season 7 Return of Heroes rewards
|Level
|Reward
|1
|Return of Heroes T-Shirt
|2
|Return of Heroes basketball
|3
|New Player Indicator
|4
|New Player Banner Options
|5
|New 2K Breakthrough Gear (+1 to Shot Close)
|6
|New Jumpshot Release Animation
|7
|New Season 7 Emotes
|8
|Five MyTeam Tokens
|9
|2XP Coin (30 Minutes)
|10
|New Player Indicator
|11
|Gatorade Boosts (5 Games)
|12
|New Season 7 Emotes
|13
|New Player Banner Options
|14
|Return of Heroes Hat
|15
|New 2K Breakthrough Gear (+1 to Passing Accuracy)
|16
|New Season 7 Emotes
|17
|Under Armour Flow Future X Shoe
|18
|MyTeam Draft Ticket
|19
|New Player Banner Options
|20
|Gatorade Boosts (10 Games)
|21
|New Season 7 Emotes
|22
|Skill Boosts (10 Games)
|23
|Return of Heroes Hoodie
|24
|New Player Banner Options
|25
|New Season 7 Emotes
|26
|Extra Daily Rewards
|27
|MyTeam Maxed Out Two Pack
|28
|2XP Coin (60 Minutes)
|29
|Return of Heroes Muscle Tee
|30
|Free NBA Team Mascot
|31
|2K Breakthrough Gear (+1 to 3 Pt. Shooting)
|32
|2XP Coin (120 Minutes)
|33
|Gatorade Boosts (10 Games)
|34
|New Player Banner Options
|35
|Return of Heroes Sleeves
|36
|99 OVR Russell Westbrook (MyTeam)
|37
|Return of Heroes Suit
|38
|2XP Coin (120 Minutes)
|39
|Extra Badge Point
|40
|Free Jetpack
Players can go to Seasons -> Season Prizes at the MyCity Menu to claim these rewards. The Return of Heroes t-shirt will be unlocked right away. From that point, you’ll need to obtain XP in order to obtain the new rewards for Season 7 and raise that level again.
Season 7 is slated to end on July 1.