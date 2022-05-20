NBA 2K22 The City and MyPlayer: Season 7 Return of Heroes rewards – All levels, items, and more

Get into the action for Season 7 with these rewards.

Image via 2K Sports

Season 7: Return of Heroes of NBA 2K22 launched on May 20. This new season, much likes others, features a wide variety of different clothing options, MyPlayer upgrades, and rewards that can be used in MyTeam. This season also features another special reward at Level 40, and that is a jetpack that can be used in The City. But what else can be obtained in the Return of Heroes? Let’s take a look at the list.

All NBA 2K22 The City: Season 7 Return of Heroes rewards

LevelReward
1Return of Heroes T-Shirt
2Return of Heroes basketball
3New Player Indicator
4New Player Banner Options
5New 2K Breakthrough Gear (+1 to Shot Close)
6New Jumpshot Release Animation
7New Season 7 Emotes
8Five MyTeam Tokens
92XP Coin (30 Minutes)
10New Player Indicator
11Gatorade Boosts (5 Games)
12New Season 7 Emotes
13New Player Banner Options
14Return of Heroes Hat
15New 2K Breakthrough Gear (+1 to Passing Accuracy)
16New Season 7 Emotes
17Under Armour Flow Future X Shoe
18MyTeam Draft Ticket
19New Player Banner Options
20Gatorade Boosts (10 Games)
21New Season 7 Emotes
22Skill Boosts (10 Games)
23Return of Heroes Hoodie
24New Player Banner Options
25New Season 7 Emotes
26Extra Daily Rewards
27MyTeam Maxed Out Two Pack
282XP Coin (60 Minutes)
29Return of Heroes Muscle Tee
30Free NBA Team Mascot
312K Breakthrough Gear (+1 to 3 Pt. Shooting)
322XP Coin (120 Minutes)
33Gatorade Boosts (10 Games)
34New Player Banner Options
35Return of Heroes Sleeves
3699 OVR Russell Westbrook (MyTeam)
37Return of Heroes Suit
382XP Coin (120 Minutes)
39Extra Badge Point
40Free Jetpack

Related: NBA 2K22: How to obtain XP and level up in The City

Players can go to Seasons -> Season Prizes at the MyCity Menu to claim these rewards. The Return of Heroes t-shirt will be unlocked right away. From that point, you’ll need to obtain XP in order to obtain the new rewards for Season 7 and raise that level again.

Season 7 is slated to end on July 1.

© 2022, DoubleXP. All rights reserved