NBA 2K22 The City and MyPlayer: Season 7 Return of Heroes rewards – All levels, items, and more

Season 7: Return of Heroes of NBA 2K22 launched on May 20. This new season, much likes others, features a wide variety of different clothing options, MyPlayer upgrades, and rewards that can be used in MyTeam. This season also features another special reward at Level 40, and that is a jetpack that can be used in The City. But what else can be obtained in the Return of Heroes? Let’s take a look at the list.

All NBA 2K22 The City: Season 7 Return of Heroes rewards

Level Reward 1 Return of Heroes T-Shirt 2 Return of Heroes basketball 3 New Player Indicator 4 New Player Banner Options 5 New 2K Breakthrough Gear (+1 to Shot Close) 6 New Jumpshot Release Animation 7 New Season 7 Emotes 8 Five MyTeam Tokens 9 2XP Coin (30 Minutes) 10 New Player Indicator 11 Gatorade Boosts (5 Games) 12 New Season 7 Emotes 13 New Player Banner Options 14 Return of Heroes Hat 15 New 2K Breakthrough Gear (+1 to Passing Accuracy) 16 New Season 7 Emotes 17 Under Armour Flow Future X Shoe 18 MyTeam Draft Ticket 19 New Player Banner Options 20 Gatorade Boosts (10 Games) 21 New Season 7 Emotes 22 Skill Boosts (10 Games) 23 Return of Heroes Hoodie 24 New Player Banner Options 25 New Season 7 Emotes 26 Extra Daily Rewards 27 MyTeam Maxed Out Two Pack 28 2XP Coin (60 Minutes) 29 Return of Heroes Muscle Tee 30 Free NBA Team Mascot 31 2K Breakthrough Gear (+1 to 3 Pt. Shooting) 32 2XP Coin (120 Minutes) 33 Gatorade Boosts (10 Games) 34 New Player Banner Options 35 Return of Heroes Sleeves 36 99 OVR Russell Westbrook (MyTeam) 37 Return of Heroes Suit 38 2XP Coin (120 Minutes) 39 Extra Badge Point 40 Free Jetpack

Players can go to Seasons -> Season Prizes at the MyCity Menu to claim these rewards. The Return of Heroes t-shirt will be unlocked right away. From that point, you’ll need to obtain XP in order to obtain the new rewards for Season 7 and raise that level again.

Season 7 is slated to end on July 1.