NBA 2K22 Zero Gravity MyTeam Daily Player Rewards – Full list, how to unlock cards, and more

April 11 brought a new promo into NBA 2K22. The team at 2K Sports has introduced a daily player reward during the Zero Gravity season. Each day, a new player will be added to the game that you can earn via in-game Agendas. The OVR of the players will increase until 2K drops a brand new 99 OVR Dark Matter. Until the day it releases, we won’t know who this mystery player is, but you’ll probably want to keep up with the daily releases so you don’t fall behind. Below, we’ve collected all of the players and Agendas that are out, giving you an easy place to keep up to date. Let’s check it out.

NBA 2K22 Zero Gravity MyTeam Daily Player Rewards

Play 1 game – 75 OVR Gold Giannis Antetokounmpo

Play 5 minutes and score 4 points with Zero Gravity Rewards Giannis Antetokounmpo in a game – 76 OVR Gold Vit Krejci

Score 10 points with Zero Gravity Rewards Vit Krejci in a game – 77 OVR Gold Grant Williams

Score 4 points in the pain with Zero Gravity Rewards Grant Williams in a game – 78 OVR Gold Shaquille O’Neal

Make 2 dunks with Zero Gravity Rewards Shaquille O’Neal in a game – 79 OVR Gold Tyronn Lue

Get 7 assists with Zero Gravity Rewards Tyronn Lue over multiple games – 80 OVR Emerald Alperen Sengun

Score 23 points with Zero Gravity Rewards Alperen Sengun over multiple games – 81 OVR Emerald Lonzo Ball

Get 12 assists with Zero Gravity Rewards Lonzo Ball over multiple games – 82 OVR Emerald Patrick Williams

Get 7 rebounds with Zero Gravity Rewards Patrick Williams over multiple games – 83 OVR Emerald Luka Doncic

Get 1 double-double with Zero Gravity Rewards Luka Doncic in a game – 84 OVR Sapphire Jay Williams

Score 15 points and get 5 assists with Zero Gravity Rewards Jay Williams in a game – 85 OVR Sapphire De’Andre Hunter

Score 33 points with Zero Gravity Rewards De’Andre Hunter in a game – 86 OVR Sapphire Devin Booker

Score 40 points with Zero Gravity Rewards Devin Booker in a game – 87 OVR Ruby Smush Parker

Make 6 3-pointers and get 5 assists with Zero Gravity Rewards Smush Parker in a game – 88 OVR Ruby Bill Russell

Get 18 rebounds with Zero Gravity Rewards Bill Russell over multiple games – 89 OVR Ruby Will Barton

Get 4 steals with Zero Gravity Rewards Will Barton over multiple games – 90 OVR Amethyst Vinny Del Negro

Get 20 assists with Zero Gravity Vinny Del Negro over multiple games – 91 OVR Amethyst Brandon Clarke

Get 5 rebounds and score 15 points with Zero Gravity Rewards Brandon Clarke in a game – 92 OVR Diamond Kenyon Martin Jr.

As you can see, things are starting out relatively low-rated. We’re getting five days of Gold players and then five days of Emeralds. After that, we’ll get three Sapphires, three Rubys, two Amethysts, and three Diamonds. Then, we end on two Pink Diamonds, two Galaxy Opals, and the final Dark Matter.

Like we said above, these Agendas likely won’t be too difficult to do, but you’ll want to keep up with them so you’re not needing to grind a ton of Agendas once the Dark Matter drops. There’s plenty to do in NBA 2K22, including a new Playoffs Moments Agenda set that should be in the game on April 12. Letting everything build-up is just going to make the grind seem that much more unbearable if you want the Dark Matter at the end.

We will update this post with each daily player as they come.