Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl – All confirmed characters so far

Spongebob Squarepants, Danny Phantom, and many other of your childhood heroes are fighting ity out in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl and it already has an extensive roster that has been announced. Inspired by the Super Smash Bros. series, this platform fighter is exciting fans across the world. Here are all the characters in the game so far.

How many characters will be in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl?

Spongebob will be battling it out with the following characters:

Sandy Cheeks

Patrick Star

Danny Phantom

Lincoln Loud

Lucy Loud

Oblina

Powdered Toast Man

Michaelangelo

Leonardo

Nigel Thornberry

Reptar

Zim

Helga

April O’Neil

CatDog

Ren & Stimpy

Aang

Toph

Korra

Garfield

Shredder

Jenny (paid DLC)

Hugh Neutron (paid DLC this summer)

Rocko (paid DLC this fall)

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl seems to have a perfect mix between the old and the new, with franchises like The Wild Thornberries and Hey Arnold! represented alongside newer shows, such as The Loud House. DLC is expected to release for the game after the game’s launch.

What other characters could appear in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl?

There are still some major franchises that haven’t been represented in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl as of yet. Here are some of the major ones:

The Fairly Odd Parents

Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius

The Angry Beavers

Rocket Power

Back at the Barnyard

Catscratch

Tak and the Power of Juju

In addition, we still could see more characters based on the franchises we already have in the game. Raphael and Donatello from the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Sokka and Katara from Avatar: The Last Airbender, Squidward from Spongebob Squarepants, and the titular Arnold from Hey Arnold! could also participate. As soon as we know more, we’ll update this list.