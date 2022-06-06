Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl May 2022 update – Patch notes, voice acting, items, and more

It’s finally here. Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl has added voice acting for the full cast of characters, in addition to items and more alterations to gameplay. Here’s everything we know about the Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl May 2022 update.

All-new voice acting in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

It’s been a long time coming, but Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl finally has voice acting for its characters. All of the modern voices for these characters will be returning, including SpongeBob Squarepants (Tom Kenny), Ren & Stimpy (Billy West), and Garfield (Frank Welker). Here’s the full lineup:

Jim Cummings – Shredder and CatDog (Cat)

Tom Kenny – SpongeBob and CatDog (Dog)

Bill Fagerbakke – Patrick

Carolyn Lawrence – Sandy

Alex Cazares – Oblina

Jim Meskimen – Nigel Thornberry

Richard Horvitz – Zim

Vivian Vencer – Toph

Dustin Sardella – Aang

Janet Varney – Korra

Fred Tatasciore – Reptar

Bentley Griffin – Lincoln Loud

Jessica Dicicco – Lucy Loud

Francesca Marie Smith – Helga

Townsend Coleman – Michelangelo

Cam Clarke – Leonardo

Abby Trott – April O’Neil

Frank Welker – Garfield

Billy West – Ren & Stimpy

David Kaye – Powdered Toast Man

David Kaufman – Danny Phantom

Janice Kawaye – Jenny

All items in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

Similar to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and to a lesser extent, MultiVersus, there are items available in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl for the first time. They include:

An Anchor

Arnold’s Boombox

Tommy’s Ball

Log from Blammo

Guidance Chip

Krabby Patty

Trash Can

Squidward’s Clarinet

Sokka’s Boomerang

Reptar Toy Car

The Suck-O-Matic

Sandy’s Rocket

Fenton Thermos

Lawn Gnome

Explosive Pie

Jellyfish Jelly

Gameplay changes

There are many changes to Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl’s roster in terms of their moves and some alterations to the stages. Here are a few highlights:

The default stock count is now four.

Airdashing now has a two-frame warm-up before your character starts moving. The warmup is also skipped when you hit the ground.

Harmonic Convergence’s upper section is now “completely” flat

Sandy Light Mid attacks have drastically been changed, such as the increased launch angle from 15 degrees to 36 and the knockback has been increased from 10 to 25 for the first light mid-attack.

Sandy’s lasso has been fixed as follow-ups can be buffered.

Nigel Thornberry’s Aerial Light Mid has decreased damage but improved knockback.

You can view the full patch notes on Brawl’s Twitter.

With more competition just around the corner, it makes sense that GameMill Entertainment would want to add these features. It has also confirmed a new paid season with Jenny, Hugh Neutron, and Rocko as DLC.