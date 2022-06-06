Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl May 2022 update – Patch notes, voice acting, items, and more
All modern and original voice actors have returned to their roles.
It’s finally here. Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl has added voice acting for the full cast of characters, in addition to items and more alterations to gameplay. Here’s everything we know about the Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl May 2022 update.
All-new voice acting in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl
It’s been a long time coming, but Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl finally has voice acting for its characters. All of the modern voices for these characters will be returning, including SpongeBob Squarepants (Tom Kenny), Ren & Stimpy (Billy West), and Garfield (Frank Welker). Here’s the full lineup:
- Jim Cummings – Shredder and CatDog (Cat)
- Tom Kenny – SpongeBob and CatDog (Dog)
- Bill Fagerbakke – Patrick
- Carolyn Lawrence – Sandy
- Alex Cazares – Oblina
- Jim Meskimen – Nigel Thornberry
- Richard Horvitz – Zim
- Vivian Vencer – Toph
- Dustin Sardella – Aang
- Janet Varney – Korra
- Fred Tatasciore – Reptar
- Bentley Griffin – Lincoln Loud
- Jessica Dicicco – Lucy Loud
- Francesca Marie Smith – Helga
- Townsend Coleman – Michelangelo
- Cam Clarke – Leonardo
- Abby Trott – April O’Neil
- Frank Welker – Garfield
- Billy West – Ren & Stimpy
- David Kaye – Powdered Toast Man
- David Kaufman – Danny Phantom
- Janice Kawaye – Jenny
All items in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl
Similar to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and to a lesser extent, MultiVersus, there are items available in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl for the first time. They include:
- An Anchor
- Arnold’s Boombox
- Tommy’s Ball
- Log from Blammo
- Guidance Chip
- Krabby Patty
- Trash Can
- Squidward’s Clarinet
- Sokka’s Boomerang
- Reptar Toy Car
- The Suck-O-Matic
- Sandy’s Rocket
- Fenton Thermos
- Lawn Gnome
- Explosive Pie
- Jellyfish Jelly
Gameplay changes
There are many changes to Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl’s roster in terms of their moves and some alterations to the stages. Here are a few highlights:
- The default stock count is now four.
- Airdashing now has a two-frame warm-up before your character starts moving. The warmup is also skipped when you hit the ground.
- Harmonic Convergence’s upper section is now “completely” flat
- Sandy Light Mid attacks have drastically been changed, such as the increased launch angle from 15 degrees to 36 and the knockback has been increased from 10 to 25 for the first light mid-attack.
- Sandy’s lasso has been fixed as follow-ups can be buffered.
- Nigel Thornberry’s Aerial Light Mid has decreased damage but improved knockback.
You can view the full patch notes on Brawl’s Twitter.
With more competition just around the corner, it makes sense that GameMill Entertainment would want to add these features. It has also confirmed a new paid season with Jenny, Hugh Neutron, and Rocko as DLC.